To energize La Guajira, as of September CEO begins charging contribution in invoices – news

Strata 4, 5 and 6 obliged by Decree to pay $1,000 per invoice; commercial and industrial customers will contribute $5,000.

Given the ‘State of economic, social and ecological emergency in the department of La Guajira’ that the national government decreed in July for a period of 30 days, as of this September 1, CEO begins the collection of the special contribution in the invoice of this month.

Said Decree establishes special measures to obtain resources that contribute to the energization of the rural area and not interconnected to the National Interconnected System (SIN) in the department of La Guajira”.

This measure will be in force for six (6) months or for a longer time, as determined by the Congress of the Republic within the following year.

In accordance with this Decree, customers of the electric power service throughout the country will find on their invoice a value called “Department of La Guajira Contribution Decree 1276/2023”, whose payment will be mandatory.

The mandatory monthly charges have been established according to the Decree as follows:

Residential customers of strata 4, 5 and 6: $1,000 per invoice. Commercial and industrial clients: $5,000 per invoice.

The payments of “Department of La Guajira Contribution” will be made available to the Financial Support Fund for the Energization of Non-Interconnected Zones (Fazni) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy will be in charge of managing the funds collected.

As indicated by Decree 1276, non-payment of this contribution generates the same consequences as non-payment of the electric power service.

