To enhance the public awareness of disaster risk prevention, Suzhou launched the Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Publicity Week_Suzhou News_Suzhou News

Su Baoxun(Reporter Su Jieli) May 12 this year is the 15th National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day, and from yesterday to the 12th is the National Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Awareness Week. In order to better coordinate development and safety, and enhance the awareness of disaster risk prevention among the people, Suzhou launched the 2023 Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Publicity Week yesterday. Su Bin, Member of the Party Committee and Chief Engineer of Jiangsu Provincial Emergency Management Department, and Cha Yingdong, Deputy Mayor of Suzhou, attended the launching ceremony.

The theme of this year’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Day is “Preventing Disaster Risks and Escorting High-quality Development”. During the publicity week, the city will carry out a series of public welfare publicity activities. All county-level cities (districts) in the city will carry out square consultation activities to popularize the basic skills of disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as the basic knowledge of emergency escape, self-rescue and mutual rescue. The city will open the Municipal Safety Culture Education Experience Hall, various science and technology venues, comprehensive disaster reduction publicity and education bases in county-level cities (districts), and comprehensive disaster reduction demonstration community publicity and education centers for free, and organize citizens to visit, learn and interact in an orderly manner. At the same time, Suzhou will comprehensively carry out a series of themed activities such as the “five advances” of disaster prevention and mitigation knowledge, emergency drills for natural disaster rescue and rescue, and investigation and rectification of disaster hazards.

Zha Yingdong said that disaster prevention, mitigation and relief are related to the safety of people’s lives and property, and to social harmony and stability. The Municipal Party Committee and the Municipal Government attach great importance to disaster prevention and mitigation, and put the improvement of regional public governance in a prominent position. In recent years, the city’s disaster prevention The disaster reduction system has been further improved, and great progress has been made in various tasks such as early warning and forecasting, emergency response, and disaster relief.

Zha Yingdong requested that the whole city should firmly establish the concept of “people first, life first”, coordinate safety and development, and strive to create a new situation in disaster prevention and mitigation. All localities and departments should take this publicity week as an opportunity to continuously consolidate the foundation of disaster prevention and mitigation, and improve the level of natural disaster prevention and response capabilities. We call on the general public to actively participate in the learning and dissemination of popular science knowledge on disaster prevention and reduction, take the initiative to understand the risks of disasters around us, stay vigilant at all times, and strive to create a good atmosphere of “everyone participates in disaster prevention and reduction”, and jointly build a safety barrier against disasters.