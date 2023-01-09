To ensure an orderly transition of the epidemic situation in rural areas and a smooth transition to the peak – the city’s rural epidemic prevention and control and health service work video conference held



On December 29, the city’s rural epidemic prevention and control and health service work video conference was held to convey and implement the national and provincial epidemic prevention and control video conference and the spirit of the province’s rural epidemic prevention and control and health service deployment meeting, and deploy the city’s rural areas. Epidemic prevention and control and health services. The meeting was presided over by Yang Junxi, deputy secretary-general of the municipal government, and Wang Huilin, deputy mayor, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

Wang Huilin pointed out that all relevant units in various places should thoroughly implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on the prevention and control of the new stage of the epidemic, conscientiously implement the recent national and provincial decisions and deployments on epidemic prevention and control, and quickly implement the higher-level regulations on rural epidemic prevention and control. To meet the various requirements of prevention and control, do a good job in epidemic prevention and control and health services in rural areas, effectively protect the lives and health of the people, ensure the orderly transition of the epidemic in rural areas, and ensure the stable development of agriculture and rural areas.

Wang Huilin emphasized that it is necessary to implement grid management as soon as possible, strictly implement the grid management of villages (communities), and implement the “five guarantees and one” responsibility of town (street) cadres, village (community) cadres, grassroots medical staff, police, grid staff, etc. system to ensure that farmers can find people who can provide help and services. To fully coordinate medical resources, major hospitals should set up and open fever clinics as much as possible, continue to expand and double the capacity of grassroots fever clinics, and ensure timely and effective treatment of severe and high-risk people; rapidly expand the medical staff team of township health centers , Improve the treatment capabilities of medical teams in rural areas; strengthen the drug reserves of rural medical institutions, equip enough new coronavirus antigen detection kits, medical treatment drugs, etc., to meet the drug needs of rural residents. It is necessary to accurately help key groups, pay attention to the three key groups of people in the “one old and one small” institutions, special people such as the elderly, the weak, disabled and pregnant, and positive people who are treated at home, and strengthen village (community) and town health centers and village clinics. Coordination and linkage, information sharing, implementation of home treatment related measures, good medical observation, health guidance and psychological counseling, and accelerated vaccination of key populations. It is necessary to effectively strengthen emergency protection, make overall strategic planning, tap potential in various aspects, improve emergency dispatch capabilities, ensure that critical moments can be transferred quickly and quickly, and rural logistics and distribution channels should be unblocked, so as to ensure the supply of rural daily necessities and epidemic prevention materials. In rural areas, it plays the role of common and commonly used therapeutic soups.

Wang Huilin requested that relevant departments at all levels in the city should further improve their political positions, highlight work priorities, strengthen responsibility, and gather strong joint efforts, and follow the principle of “using five-level secretaries to tackle poverty and tackle key problems in rural epidemic prevention and control.” Requirements, quickly enter the “wartime” state, build a work structure and implementation mechanism for comprehensive municipal-level overall planning, joint defense and joint control, and territorial responsibility, so as to comprehensively win the tough battle of rural epidemic prevention and control.

At the meeting, the Municipal Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, the Municipal Health and Health Commission, and the Civil Affairs Bureau made work arrangements. Participating in the venue, the governments of counties (cities, districts), Jiaxing Port Area Management Committee, relevant county-level units, and persons in charge of agriculture-related towns (streets) participated in the sub-venue.