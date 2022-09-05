Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, September 4th. Topic: Ensuring that the Party is Always a Strong Leadership Core——A Commentary on Unswervingly Adhering to and Strengthening the Party’s Overall Leadership Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

Editor’s note: Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core has united and led hundreds of millions of people to work hard, move forward courageously, and strive in unity. achievements and historic changes. From now on, Xinhua News Agency will open a column “Navigating China” and continuously broadcast a series of commentary, which comprehensively reflects the major achievements since the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the great changes in the new era in the past 10 years, and gathers powerful forces to move forward. The first article “Ensuring that the Party Always Becomes a Strong Leadership Core – A Review of Unswervingly Adhering to and Strengthening the Party’s Overall Leadership since the 18th National Congress of the Party” was released today.

The party’s third historical resolution summarizes the historic achievements and historic changes in the cause of the party and the country in the new era, of which “upholding the party’s overall leadership” ranks first.

Thousands of mountains are majestic, and there must be a main peak.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core has taken a clear-cut stand to uphold and strengthen the overall leadership of the party, taking it as the top priority in creating a new situation in the cause, and providing a fundamental guarantee for the development of the party and the country in the new era.

“The party’s leadership is the ‘Dinghaishenzhen’ for the continuous development of the party and the country’s cause”

“Without the Communist Party of China, there would be no New China, and there would be no great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

At the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s words resounded throughout China. The words that were born in the war-torn era have been newly expanded in the new era and have become the consensus of hundreds of millions of people.

“We must strengthen and improve the party’s leadership, and give full play to the party’s core leadership role in overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties.” On November 17, 2012, when Xi Jinping, who had just been elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the first collective study of the Political Bureau of the 18th CPC Central Committee, he made clear requirements for upholding the party’s leadership. Subsequently, the general secretary continued to deepen this important discussion——

“China‘s greatest national condition is the leadership of the Communist Party of China“;

“Party, government, military and civilian studies, east, west, north, south, center, the party leads everything”;

“The leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most essential feature of socialism with Chinese characteristics and the greatest advantage of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics”;

“Upholding the party’s overall leadership is the only way to uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics”…

General Secretary Xi Jinping profoundly expounded the extreme importance and scientific connotation of upholding the party’s overall leadership with a series of important expositions, and provided a theoretical guide for unifying the thinking of the whole party and the people of the whole country.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have gone from fighting hard and winning the largest poverty alleviation battle in human history to fulfilling the promise of a great country and holding the Beijing Winter Olympics and Winter Paralympics as scheduled; From fighting floods to fighting the new crown pneumonia epidemic with the strength of the whole party, the whole society and the whole society… Facts eloquently prove that “the incomparably strong leadership of the Communist Party of China is the most reliable backbone of the Chinese people when the storm hits.”

The whole party has its core, the party central committee has authority, and the party has strength.

In November 2021, the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th CPC Central Committee made a major political conclusion:

“The Party has established Comrade Xi Jinping as the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party, and establishes the guiding position of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. , It is of decisive significance to promote the historical process of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

The “two establishments” are the most significant political achievements and the most important historical experience the party has achieved in the new era, and are the fundamental guarantee for achieving the goals and tasks of the new era and new journey.

“Strengthening the Party’s leadership over all work, this requirement is not empty or abstract, but must be implemented and reflected in all aspects and links.”

On July 13, 2022, the work deployment meeting for the reform of the principal responsibility system led by the party organization of primary and secondary schools in Beijing was held. The secretary of the education working committee, the school party committee secretary, and the principals from various districts focused on establishing a principal responsibility system led by the party organization of primary and secondary schools. Discussions, efforts to implement the reform of various policies and measures, strengthen the party’s overall leadership of the basic education work.

This is a detail of how the Party’s leadership has been implemented in all aspects of national governance in recent years.

In the state system and state governance system, the party is the key to the operation of the entire system.

In October 2019, the Fourth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China systematically drew a map of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and clearly defined the party’s leadership system as my country’s fundamental leadership system. The meeting also stressed the need to resolutely safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and improve the party’s leadership system that oversees the overall situation and coordinates all parties.

Strictly implement the system of requesting and reporting to the Party Central Committee. The Secretariat of the Central Committee and the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, the Party Group of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the Party Group of the State Council, the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the Party Group of the Supreme People’s Court, and the Party Group of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate report their work to the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee and the Political Bureau of the Central Committee every year; members of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee, Secretary of the Secretariat, member of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress, the State Council and the CPPCC National Committee, Secretary of the Party Group of the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate to report to the Party Central Committee and General Secretary Xi Jinping in writing every year;

Strengthen the functions of the Party Central Committee’s decision-making, deliberation and coordination body. Establish the Central Committee for Comprehensively Deepening Reform, the Central National Security Committee, the Central Network Security and Informatization Committee, the Central Finance and Economics Committee, and the Central Committee for Comprehensively Governing the Country by Law, etc.;

Deepen the reform of party and state institutions. In terms of institutional functions, strengthen the leadership of the party to be implemented in all fields, aspects and links;

Strengthen the role of grassroots party organizations. It is stipulated that the party committee (party group) of state-owned enterprises plays a leading role, and the principal responsibility system under the leadership of the party committee is implemented in colleges and universities, and the principal responsibility system under the leadership of the party organization is gradually implemented in public primary and secondary schools, hospitals, and scientific research institutes;

……

“The Party Central Committee is the ‘handsome’ who sits in the middle of the military tent. The chariots, horses and guns have their own strengths, and the overall situation is clear in a game of chess.” Horizontal to side, vertical to the end, insisting that the party’s overall leadership system is more mature and more stereotyped, in order to promote the new era All undertakings of socialism with Chinese characteristics provide a strong guarantee.

The institutional system has been continuously improved, and the leadership style has become more scientific.

July 25, 2022, Zhongnanhai, Beijing.

The Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held a symposium for non-party people to listen to the opinions and suggestions of the central committees of the democratic parties, the heads of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and representatives of people without party affiliation on the current economic situation and economic work in the second half of the year.

General Secretary Xi Jinping fully affirmed that the relevant opinions and suggestions are highly targeted and constructive, saying that “we will study them carefully and actively absorb them.”

Before the promulgation of major policy documents such as the “14th Five-Year Plan” proposal, a number of symposiums were held to listen to various voices; online consultation activities were carried out on the work related to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China…

The party’s leadership and governance methods have been continuously improved, the party’s political leadership, ideological leadership, mass organization, and social appeal have been significantly enhanced. The leadership of the party is more adaptable to the requirements of practice, the times, and the people.

“United as a ‘one piece of hard steel’ under the banner of the party, marching in unison”

After walking through “thousands of mountains and rivers”, it is still necessary to “walk mountains and rivers”.

Today, China is closer, more confident and capable of realizing the goal of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation than at any time in history. The closer we get to the goal, the more complicated the situation and the more arduous the task, the more we must gather the wisdom and strength of all parties by adhering to the overall leadership of the party.

This is a more solid ideological foundation——

In the midsummer of 2022, in the classroom of Yingze Street Branch of the Party School of Yingze District Committee of Taiyuan City, Shanxi Province, dozens of street and community cadres started to study the fourth volume of the newly published “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”.

As an authoritative work focusing on the latest achievements of the modernization of Marxism in China, “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country” has become a desk book and a must-read for the majority of party members, cadres and the masses.

All kinds of theoretical readings in simple language have emerged one after another, and all kinds of lively propaganda activities are in full swing, promoting the “zero distance” and “face-to-face” between theory and society from the perspective of the people, the words of the people, and the feelings of the people. into the hearts of the people…

For every step forward in theoretical innovation, theoretical arming must follow.

The majority of party members, cadres, and the masses consciously use the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to guide practice, and transform learning results into work results on the new journey.

This is a more united political force—

“I’m not good at observing and dealing with problems politically” “The ‘temperature difference’ between learning and implementation still exists”… On the occasion of the centenary of the founding of the party, the democratic life of the party history study and education topics will be hard and spicy. , so many party members and cadres blushed and sweated.

The unity and unity of the party is first of all political unity, and we insist that the overall leadership of the party must be led by political construction.

Seriously take political life within the party, the majority of party members and cadres are smelted into steel in the “melting pot” of inner party life; strengthen political supervision, deepen political inspections, take a clear-cut stand to rectify the “seven things”, resolutely eliminate the two-faced people who oppose the party’s yang and yin, and ensure the party’s integrity. Advanced Purity.

The majority of party members and cadres continue to improve their political judgment, political comprehension, and political execution.

This is a more consistent responsibility for action-

Achieving carbon peaking and carbon neutrality is a major strategic decision made by the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in coordinating domestic and international situations. In order to achieve this goal, from the top-level design of the policy system to the active implementation of all localities and departments, a wide-ranging and profound change is advancing steadily across the country.

Such a strong national capability is inseparable from our party’s strong leadership, organization and execution.

Carrying out the concept of “together with great protection and not to engage in great development”, the mother river, the Yangtze River, has radiated new vitality; in accordance with the requirement of “building the Xiongan New Area is a thousand-year plan”, the magnificent picture of the “city of the future” is slowly unfolding; “Promoting the construction of a free trade port with Chinese characteristics” deployment, Hainan Free Trade Port is struggling to set sail.

All localities and departments have thought in one place, worked hard to make one, and implemented the Party’s major policies and decisions and arrangements of the Party Central Committee with practical actions.

Under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core, and unswervingly upholding and strengthening the Party’s overall leadership, hundreds of millions of people have united and forged ahead, writing a more glorious chapter in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way.