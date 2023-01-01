Original title: To ensure the smooth and orderly work of the transition period of epidemic prevention and control

On December 30, 2022, the Standing Committee of the Yunnan Provincial Party Committee held a meeting to listen to the report on the current epidemic prevention and control work, and to study and deploy the province’s implementation of the “Class B and B Control” related work of the new crown virus infection.

Provincial Party Secretary Wang Ning presided over the meeting.

The meeting pointed out that the Party Central Committee decided to adjust the prevention and control of new crown virus infection from “Class B and A” to “B and B” starting from January 8, 2023. Control measures to better coordinate the major decisions made in epidemic prevention and control and economic and social development. The entire province must thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions on epidemic prevention and control, effectively unify thoughts and actions into the decision-making deployment of the Party Central Committee and the work requirements of the provincial party committee, and implement the “Class B and B Management” overall plan and supporting plans require that various tasks be done well to ensure a smooth transition and a stable social order.

The meeting pointed out that all departments in the province are actively adapting to the new situation and tasks of the new crown virus infection prevention and control, strengthening organizational leadership, strengthening overall planning and coordination, optimizing medical treatment resources, effectively ensuring severe treatment and normal medical treatment order, and doing everything possible to ensure medical supplies and medicines , Effectively carry out publicity and guidance, and the work of health protection and severe disease prevention is progressing smoothly and orderly. The vast number of medical workers and front-line staff of epidemic prevention and control in the province have made arduous efforts and made positive contributions to this end.

The meeting emphasized that it is necessary to go all out and continue to do a good job in the transition of epidemic prevention and control, to prevent paralysis and slackness, to analyze and judge new situations and new problems in a timely manner, to quickly take effective countermeasures, to unify rules, classify guidance, and prevent risks to ensure stable and effective epidemic prevention and control. Sequential implementation of “Class B Pipeline”. It is necessary to accelerate the expansion and increase of medical treatment resources to minimize the rate of severe illness. It is necessary to strengthen the production guarantee of key materials and medicines, especially the supply of medical oxygen, and try to meet the needs of medical institutions and the masses. It is necessary to do a good job in the prevention and control of epidemics in key areas, key places, and key groups of people, give full play to the role of grassroots communities, strengthen the investigation and service guarantee of the elderly, people with underlying diseases, infants and young children, and continue to strengthen vaccination of the elderly. It is necessary to speed up the filling of the shortcomings of prevention and control in rural areas, and improve the referral and treatment capabilities of grassroots patients. It is necessary to increase the intensity of policy publicity and interpretation, respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, guide the masses to correctly understand the latest policy requirements, and effectively maintain the overall social stability. (Zhang Yin, Qu Shuning)

