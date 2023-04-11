Home News To face inflation, the Petro Government implemented four measures – news
To face inflation, the Petro Government implemented four measures

To face inflation, the Petro Government implemented four measures

The president says that, for producers, Banco Agrario has the lowest interest rates of all banks in the country.

The measures implemented by the Petro Government to face inflation include:

  • Reduction in interest rates
  • The offer of a million credits to combat the ‘drop by drop’
  • Look for declining food prices
  • Decrease in energy rates.

In the first place, the reduction of interest rates by banks, both public, in the case of Banco Agrario, and private.


In this regard, President Gustavo Petro pointed out on his Twitter account that, “In the search for lower prices for food and increased profitability for agricultural producers, Banco Agrario today has the lowest interest rates for producers of all the bank of the country.

Said benefit applies to five lines of credit: Small Producer, which went from an Annual Effective Rate (EA) of 19.98% in November 2022 to 15.63% in March 2023; Rural Woman, from 17.90% in November 2022 to 15.31% in March 2023; Rural Youth, from 19.60% in November 2022 to 15.42% in March 2023; Agrolisto, from 18.99% in November 2022 to 15.53% and Crédito Verde, from 18.89% in November 2022 to 15.37% in March 2023.


Secondly, the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit, together with the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Tourism, the Bicentennial Group and Banca de Oportunidades, will promote the placement of one million operations of credit for Colombians who do not have access to formal financing.

This is the credit inclusion strategy of the popular economy ‘CREO, a credit to get to know each other’, which aims to meet the financing needs of low-scale productive units, traditionally neglected, throughout the country and in all sectors of the economy, fighting sources of financing such as ‘drop by drop’.

Thirdly, the head of State said that it was agreed with the “National Association of Businessmen of Colombia (ANDI) and the Society of Farmers of Colombia (SAC), to design and implement measures to reduce food prices.”

On this subject, the president of ANDI, Bruce Mac Master, indicated on his Twitter account that, “Extraordinary situations such as increases in inflation require everyone’s efforts. We have agreed to work together to find solutions. There are macro issues and micro issues that are affecting prices and the economy, they must be solved”.

In turn, the president of the SAC, Jorge Enrique Bedoya, asserted, through the same medium, that “the raison d’être of food producers is our consumers. From the SAC we are ready to work together in the design of measures on the factors that affect the costs of producing food in Colombia and that affect inflation”.

Finally, the mechanisms and strategies that allow the reduction of energy rates are being advanced; an initiative proposed by the national president, hand in hand with the Minister of Mines and Energy, Irene Vélez.

