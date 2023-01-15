In all our scientific achievements is the hand of a man of science with a vision of the future

In the difficult 1990s, when the Commander maintained the criteria that the survival of the Revolution depended fundamentally on science and opted for it, Armando, who was then a young man in his twenties incapable of unraveling the hazards of life, did not understand the decision of the leader.

How was the chief going to spend millions of pesos on the construction of scientific centers, while the people suffered so many needs?, he inquired. And his fear was understandable, because the common citizen, who found it almost impossible to feed his family, bathe with soap, or buy shoes for his children, just to mention some hardships of the so-called Special Period, found it hard to believe that salvation of Cuba rested on that Fidelista dream.

However, it was not the first time that the revolutionary daydreamed. Only a few years ago, in 1981, he had undertaken the development of the biotechnology industry in the country, when there were no similar ones in the region, not even in Europe, only in the United States, Genetic Engineering Tech, Inc.

In one of the frequent visits of US Congressman George Thomas Leland to Cuba, Fidel told him of his concern about the growth of cancer worldwide. Leland told him about the use of interferon in medical institutions in his state. Only months later, in November 1980, the Texan legislator already brought Randolph Lee Clark, one of the most prominent oncologists of the time, with him.

The scientist spoke to the Cuban president about the research related to the drug, proposing that he send a doctor to his hospital to receive some training. “As a precaution I sent two, because in Law, what abounds does not harm”, Fidel himself would recount years later.

Doctors Manuel Limonta and Victoria Ramírez returned very enthusiastic, because in addition to accessing new knowledge, they established contact with professionals from the interferon production center in Finland.

Very soon, the Finnish doctor Kary Cantell proposed to the Caribbean Government that two doctors go to his country to study the production techniques of the drug. That time, also out of “precaution,” Fidel sent six investigators.

Less than a semester after the meeting between the American Randolph Lee Clark and the Commander, the scientists who had received training in Texas and Helsinki, along with a Cantell collaborator, produced the first Cuban interferon.

The first batches of the new drug were intended for patients with dengue hemorrhagic fever, as well as others infected with conjunctivitis. In both cases the results were surprising. A good reason for Fidel to spare no resources in the habilitation of the Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB), which opened its doors on July 1, 1986.

“The future of Cuba has to be a future of men of science,” said Fidel on January 15, 1960. / Archive of the Cuban Academy of Sciences.

***

Perhaps some think that at that time Fidel could give Cuba that “luxury” thanks to the guarantees of belonging to the Council for Mutual Economic Assistance. However, from the pre-revolutionary stage, he thought of scientific sovereignty, aware of the profound limitations of a small, underdeveloped and dependent nation.

In his self-defense plea, he expressed his aspirations for a progressive country, where the people would forge their own destiny. But, how to achieve such development, if access to knowledge was limited to the wealthy classes?

He responded to this question explicitly on January 15, 1960, in the speech delivered on the twentieth anniversary of the Cuban Speleological Society, when he said that the country was in the moment of putting all intelligence to work.

Since coming to power, he has prioritized the value of knowledge to guarantee the future. Hence his eagerness to achieve mass access for the people to education and culture. A milestone in that effort was the literacy, in one year, of approximately one million 45,000 people, the creation of thousands of schools and the university reform.

Consistent with the vision of a man of science, he also promoted the extension of hospital care to the most remote places, with the Rural Social Medical Service, achieving in a few years the first National Health System, unique in America.

The social dynamics itself demanded studies in order to achieve a better implementation of revolutionary policies, but there were very few institutions dedicated to it. So the government prioritized the construction of other investigative facilities.

Fidel’s meeting with the American doctor Randolph Lee Clark. / Courtesy of the CIGB.

The most transcendental changes began to take place in the agricultural area, promoted by the National Institute of Agrarian Reform (INRA). However, the other sectors also founded new spaces.

According to the authors of Fidel, Father of Cuban Science, “From 1962 to 1973, 53 science and technology units arose, and a large part of the research institutions in the exact and natural, medical, technological, agricultural and social sciences that still exist in the country. In addition, universities multiplied throughout the island”.

The creation of the National Commission of the Cuban Academy of Sciences (1962) and the National Center for Scientific Research (1965), at the request of the Commander, marked a pattern in said institutionalization process. The first would group knowledge according to the areas of knowledge, while the second would constitute the matrix of projects.

But a written result was not enough, it was necessary to socialize and generalize the solutions to the problems, through the creative forces. This is how the Science and Technology Forum and the Movement of Innovators and Rationalizers arose.

When the collapse of the socialist camp occurred and the enemies celebrated in advance the suffocation of the Cuban people at the hands of the new capitalist world, Fidel did what no one imagined: created more scientific centers, including the biotechnological centers of Camagüey (1989) and Sancti Spíritus (1990), the Molecular Immunology Center (1994), the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment (1994), the University of Informatics Sciences (2002), the Western Scientific Pole of the capital represented by institutes such as the Tropical Medicine (IPK), the Carlos J. Finlay Military Hospital, the Research Institute for the Food Industry (IIIA) and the Biopreparations Institute.

Again, some understood those decisions as a strategic error, but Fidel traveled to the future and came back to show us. His ability to be ahead of time was manifested in the inaugural speech of the Center for Molecular Immunology (CIM), on December 5, 1994.

“It is a pride in the middle of the Special Period to inaugurate this Center that is not a luxury, it is a promise of health for our people and it is a promise of income for our economy,” the leader predicted.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution used to frequently visit scientific centers. / www.pcc.cu

***

Recently, when Cuban scientists created several vaccines against the coronavirus, including Abdala, the first developed and produced in Latin America and the Caribbean, many of us believed in the fulfillment of the Fidelista prophecy. The augury of science as a support for the social process already governed our daily lives.

The Commander in Chief on a tour of the Herradura Beekeeping Plan, Pinar del Río, on August 31, 1981. / www.cubadebate.cu

Thanks to the intelligence promoted by the Commander, millions of people have learned to read and write through different Cuban literacy methods. More than 250,000 patients have saved their diabetic foot from amputation with the use of the “miracle” Heberprot-P produced on this Caribbean island.

The savings of millions of pesos to the country by way of import substitution; foreign exchange earnings through the export of national items and higher yields in agricultural productions as a result of the implementation of adaptation measures to climate change, constitute other achievements of Cuban science.

Undoubtedly, Cuba exhibits a scientific development of international prestige, especially in medical research: the first country in the world to eliminate the transmission of HIV from mother to child; L’Oréal-Unesco International Award; Medal for Inventors; Eureka World Science Prize 2022…

In all our scientific achievements there is the hand of a scientist with a vision of the future: Fidel Castro Ruz, because it was he who insisted that knowledge cease to be a privilege of the elites, to become the patrimony of the people.

The Commander in Chief is named by many as the father of Cuban science. Armando, no. That man who at the beginning of the ’90s said that the creation of scientific centers was a “luxury” for Fidel, today calls him his savior.

Six years ago, this neighbor of my family could have been left on the path of fatalities from lung cancer, but Cimavax, a vaccine created at the CIM, has given him years of life and life to his years.

90.3 percent of the Cuban population has a complete vaccination schedule. / COVER ISMAEL FRANCISCO.