Whatever the reason for President Gustavo Petro to break into Bogotá with the unusual objective of delaying and trying to modify the work started on the Metro (a work covered by all the principles of national and international public contracting) the only thing that is evident is that, specifically It is an aggressive maneuver that violates the Constitution.

Indeed, this governmental whim, not only reckless and extremely expensive, threatens the constitutional trajectory from start to finish. Even from the initial article of the Charter. Because on account of such strange behavior, which also arouses all kinds of suspicions, what is being done is to ignore, nothing more and nothing less, than the framework in which the Social State of Law is forced to develop in the country. In other words, with this arbitrary presidential attitude, the categorical opinion according to which Colombia is, first of all, a unitary, decentralized republic with autonomy of its territorial entities, is transgressed ipso facto. Even this, as can be seen when reviewing article number one of the Constitution verbatim, even before later pointing out the democratic, participatory, pluralist and other characteristics that are often crowed so fervently by the holders of national power.

This is how anyone who had approached the Constituent Assembly, when such interesting constitutional debates took place, will be able to remember that having put those elements corresponding to the structuring of the territorial order (unity, decentralization and autonomy) at the very beginning of the Charter. , was due not only to administrative reasons, but above all to political reasons regarding the scope and distribution of public power within the executive branch itself. And that was how they wanted to emphasize the aforementioned autonomous territorial elements, with a prevailing character, modifying the previous structure, accused of being excessively centralizing and omnipresent, and precisely one of the reasons for which the Constituent Assembly was cited. Given what the delegates created a decentralized regime of magnitude, much more independent and balanced. And with a general administration in which the municipal and regional base kept some special prerogatives.

In fact, it could be added to a certain extent that the new regime was a complement to the popular election of mayors, a proposal achieved by Álvaro Gómez. And in the Assembly, this path continued to be followed with a view to maintaining the correct direction in order to dismantle, once and for all, the dramatic and often negligent national interference in whatever local matter there was. Of course, also establishing a relevant platform of responsibilities and indicating the relative attributions.

So, with respect to the Bogotá Metro, nothing has to be done from the Presidency of the Republic on account of interfering, in addition to belated and untimely, in the legal status of the capital. Nor in the independence of the metropolis to make their own decisions. Much less, of course, if in its special constitutional regime, the basis of the district Organic Statute, the capital authorities are given the obligation to achieve a harmonious and integrated development of the city.

Circumstances that, likewise, were discussed a thousand times before the type and layout of the Metro (which had even been discarded as a project in exchange for expanding the Transmilenio) and that, after amending that idea, today enjoys full and complete legitimacy.

A legitimacy, not only normative and technical, but also democratic. It would suffice to recall for the purposes that, in the last Bogota elections, in which the matter was debated endlessly, the sum of votes of the candidates who accepted the construction of a Metro, like the one that is currently being carried out, swept away those who asked for modifications to the project already contracted, but not yet started. Not only, then, did that happen with who won, and today occupies the Mayor’s Office, but with most of the other applicants.

So that Claudia López is absolutely right to stand firm. Not only because she could commit a malpractice by suddenly stopping a work of this magnitude without any weighty argument in sight, but also because she would be betraying the electoral mandate. And, above all, because if she accepted it, in addition to such an authoritarian pressure, she would be eroding the legal status and institutional structure of the city.

Of course, as will be the lack of sindéresis that, in a thunderous correveidile function, the Minister of Transportation came out as a “crazy car” to intimidate and extort the capital with which, if he did not pay attention to the Casa de Nariño, he would close it all sources of domestic investment.

Well then, to so many foolish words, ears more than deaf. The Metro goes, because it goes…