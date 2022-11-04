“Unity is strength, and unity can lead to victory.” In the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that “to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way, we must give full play to the creative power of hundreds of millions of people”, and demanded that “continuously consolidate the efforts of all ethnic groups in the country” The great unity of the people, strengthen the great unity of the Chinese sons and daughters at home and abroad, and form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.” To study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we must firmly grasp the requirements of the times for unity and struggle, think in one place, and work hard in one place, so that the great ship of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation can ride the wind and waves and set sail.

The Chinese people are people with a great spirit of solidarity. In the course of its century-long struggle, the Communist Party of China has always adhered to great unity and great unity, united all forces that can be united, mobilized all positive factors that can be mobilized, maximized the forces of common struggle, and led the Chinese people in the history of the development of the Chinese nation and human society. A magnificent chapter has been written in the history of progress. Over the past century, all the achievements of the party and the people are the result of united struggle, and united struggle is the most significant spiritual symbol of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people. Especially in the new era, the party and the country are faced with complex situations, severe struggles, and arduous tasks of reform, development and stability that are rare in the world and in history. Over the past ten years, we have withstood the test of risks and challenges from politics, economy, ideology, nature, etc., and the cause of the party and the country has achieved a series of breakthroughs and achieved a series of landmark results. The great transformation of the decade in the new era was achieved under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core and under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. In the past ten years, the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee have been effectively guaranteed. The Party’s core leadership role in overseeing the overall situation and coordinating all parties has been further exerted. The whole Party has become more unified in thought, political unity, and action. Its power, ideological leadership, mass organization power, and social appeal have been significantly enhanced. The party has always become the most reliable backbone of all the people when the storm strikes, providing a fundamental political guarantee for calmly responding to various major risks and challenges. Under the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China, the Chinese people are more confident, self-reliant and self-improving, their enthusiasm, initiative and creativity have been further stimulated, their ambition, backbone and confidence have been unprecedentedly enhanced. The foundation and a more complete institutional guarantee have entered an irreversible historical process to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. The progress of the party and the people in the new era has made us realize more deeply that unity and struggle is the only way for the Chinese people to create historical great achievements under the leadership of the party.

The solidarity formed around a clear goal of struggle is the strongest solidarity, and the struggle that relies on close solidarity is the most powerful struggle. The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China formulated major policies and strategic plans for the development of the party and the country in the new era and new journey, and determined the overall goals of my country’s development by 2035 and the main goals and tasks for the next five years. A grand blueprint for advancing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. On the new journey, we will set out for new goals, prepare to stand the major test of turbulent waves and even turbulent waves, and unswervingly implement the goals and tasks put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. We must realize more deeply: the unity of the party Reunification is the future and destiny of the party and the people, and it is the fundamental interest of the people of all ethnic groups in the country. It cannot be ambiguous and unshakable at any time and under any circumstances; the whole party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country can only be united under the banner of the party into “a solid piece of unity”. “Steel”, all people are united in one heart and one will, only then can they gather the majestic power to realize national rejuvenation. We must deeply comprehend the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, more consciously safeguard General Secretary Xi Jinping’s core position of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole party, and more consciously safeguard the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, and comprehensively Implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, unswervingly maintaining a high degree of unity with the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core in ideology, politics and action, ensuring the correct direction of my country’s socialist modernization drive, and ensuring that the whole party and the whole country have unity and struggle. Strong political cohesion, development of self-confidence, gathering a strong force to maintain integrity and innovation, to overcome the difficulties together.

When meeting members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 20th CPC Central Committee with Chinese and foreign journalists, General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized: “On the new journey, we must always insist on doing everything for the people and relying on the people.” The fundamental force of the future and destiny. Along the way, our party has relied on the people to hand over answer sheets that go down in history. On the way forward, whether it is rough or turbulent, the people will always be our party’s most solid support and the most powerful confidence. The whole party must adhere to the fundamental purpose of serving the people wholeheartedly, adhere to the people-centered development ideology, uphold the masses’ viewpoint, implement the mass line, respect the people’s pioneering spirit, adhere to the principle of doing everything for the people, relying on the people, and coming from the masses Going to the masses, always maintain the flesh and blood ties with the people, always accept the people’s criticism and supervision, always share the same breath with the people, share the destiny, and heart to heart, think what the people think, do what the people say, and constantly improve the people’s appreciation for beauty. The aspirations of life become reality. To realize the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we need to gather the positive energy of unity and struggle. It is necessary to gather the wisdom and strength of all strata and all aspects to the greatest extent, and maximize the enthusiasm, initiative and creativity of the whole society and the whole nation, and work together to build a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way. As long as we continue to consolidate and develop the great unity of all ethnic groups, the great unity of the people of the whole country, the great unity of all Chinese sons and daughters, forge a sense of community of the Chinese nation, and mobilize all Chinese sons and daughters to think and act together around the realization of the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, we will It will definitely be able to form a strong synergy to realize the Chinese dream together.

Unity is iron, unity is steel, and unity is strength. Unity is an important guarantee for the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to overcome all risks and challenges on the way forward and to move from victory to new victory. To build a great modern socialist country in an all-round way, the overall strategic arrangement is to take two steps: basically realize socialist modernization from 2020 to 2035; This is a great era for the Chinese people and the Chinese nation to forge a new journey and write a new glorious chapter of Chinese civilization! Every member of the Chinese people and every member of the Chinese nation should be proud and proud of living in such a great era! On the new great journey, under the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping as the core, we will strengthen our historical confidence, strengthen our historical initiative, maintain our strategic determination, unite as one, work hard, and move forward regardless of rain or shine. We will surely be able to write a new era. A more splendid chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics, creating a great historical time of the Chinese nation in the great time and history of mankind!

“People’s Daily” (November 04, 2022 Edition 01)

(Editors: Wang Diyuan, Xie Long)