To get out of the haze of the earthquake, start from the “heart”!Trade Union Psychological Counseling Volunteer Service Team Enters Earthquake-Stricken Areas-Trade Union-China Engineering Network

Getting out of the haze of the earthquake starts from the “heart”! Trade union psychological counseling volunteer service team enters earthquake-stricken areas

Workers Daily-China Industry Network reporter Kang Jin

In the aftermath of the recent earthquake in Gansu Jishishan, the Linxia Prefecture Federation of Trade Unions has taken proactive steps to provide psychological counseling and support to the affected population. The volunteer service team, in collaboration with the Linxia Prefecture Social Service Center, has been working diligently to offer companionship, support, and empathy to help the disaster-stricken individuals feel secure and stable during this difficult period.

The team has been operating a 24-hour “Gansu Jishishan Earthquake Post-Disaster Psychological Assistance Channel” and has deployed mental health experts to provide on-the-ground psychological counseling and support. As of December 26th, they have answered 27 psychological consultation calls, conducted 13 crisis interventions, and served over 425 people in the disaster-stricken areas.

The next phase of their efforts will involve a focus on individuals who were emotionally unstable before the earthquake, those with chronic long-term psychological stress, and those experiencing post-traumatic stress as a result of the earthquake. The team aims to provide group psychological counseling and crisis intervention techniques to help stabilize the emotions of children, the elderly, and families of victims in order to build self-confidence based on their post-disaster psychological state.

The efforts of the Linxia Prefecture Federation of Trade Unions are an essential component of the post-disaster recovery process, as they recognize the importance of addressing the mental and emotional well-being of those affected by the earthquake.

As the community continues to recover and rebuild, the support and guidance provided by the psychological counseling volunteer service team will be instrumental in helping individuals navigate this challenging period.

The commitment and dedication of the Linxia Prefecture Federation of Trade Unions and their collaborative partners serve as a shining example of the importance of addressing psychological well-being in the wake of natural disasters. Their efforts provide a beacon of hope and support for the affected individuals as they work towards healing and recovery.

