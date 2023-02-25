Social networks have manifested themselves, after a video went viral in which Álvaro Uribe, leader of the Democratic Center party, spoke loudly to an attendee at one of the meetings to learn about the political party’s candidacies for the 2023 elections, for how he referred to the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro.

Although during their appearances in the Senate, Petro and Uribe did not get along in the best way, the relations between the two seem to be different, which is why some of the reactions of the leader of the Democratic Center They continue to surprise many, but for others it is just a “front”.

On this occasion, alvaro uribe decided to speak clearly about the attitudes that should be held from now on in the party, in order to build a better country, for which the former senator interrupted the intervention of one of the sympathizers of the Democratic Centerwhen he began to refer in an insulting way against Petro.

“I am going to beg the following: in my presence, no insults to the President of the Republic. Everything that you want to say about the opposition must be said with good arguments, but no insults”ex-president Álvaro Uribe commented with an exalted voice.

The surprise in some of the attendees was very great, since there had not been a statement from Uribe related to Petro, in the middle of the meeting of the Democratic Center, in which respect for the president of Colombia was requested. However, for some it seems to be a good message of what the ‘Government of Change’ wants.

See the video where Álvaro Uribe gets upset, for insulting Petro: