In this municipality, different actions have been carried out to strengthen education. Improvement of a rural school and the delivery of school kits are part of the activities carried out.

One of the developments in educational matters was the improvement of the educational institution of the Jardín village. There the municipal administration provided the paint and the community provided the workforce.

It must be remembered that the rural area of ​​Mistrató was seriously affected by the flood, weeks ago, of the San Juan River, which caused damage to bridges and affectations in different colleges and schools, an emergency that drew the attention of the national order authorities, who They promised to allocate the resources for the execution of the works that are required.

Another of the activities that strengthens the learning of children and adolescents in this town has to do with the delivery of school kits.

The mayor of Mistrató, Jorge Mario Medina, stated that “we know the importance of supporting initiatives such as the donation of school kits. When children have the right materials, they can focus on learning and not on the limitations imposed by a lack of resources. The school kits give them the chance to get a good start to the school year and help them feel motivated and ready to learn.”

In this purpose, it has the support of the Government of Risaralda, the aid is reaching students in the rural and urban areas of the municipality. Soon the kits will arrive at the indigenous reservations of a locality.