To intervene in the process against President Gustavo Petro, the attorney created a special agency – news

Third Delegate Prosecutor, will be in charge of acting in proceedings scheduled by the Investigation and Prosecution Commission of the Chamber.

The Attorney General of the Nation, Margarita Cabello Blanco, constituted a special agency to intervene, as Public Prosecutor, in the process carried out by the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives against the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, for the alleged income of irregular money to the presidential campaign.

The head of the control body appointed the Third Delegate attorney for Criminal Investigation and Prosecution, who will be in charge of intervene and provide permanent accompaniment to the proceedings that are carried out in the development of the case.

The special agency was established after the complaint filed before the commission by Senator Jonathan Ferney Pulido Hernández, after the statements made by Nicolás Petro, the president’s eldest son, in the criminal proceedings against him.

The head of the public ministry specified that, given the relevance and national significance of the facts, the constitution of the special agency is necessary and, in addition, it complies with current regulations, which indicates that in all the processes that are carried out before the Investigation and Accusation Commission of the House of Representatives, the presence of the Public Ministry is mandatory.

