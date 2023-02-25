© Reuters. To invest in a changing world GS Asset Management recommends sound risk management



Goldman Sachs (NYSE:) Asset Management does not focus on value/growth classifications or sectors but favors companies characterized by operational efficiency and healthy balance sheets, regardless of business or style

The deglobalizationdigitization, the decarbonization, destabilization and demographic factors. These are five key structural developments that Goldman Sachs Asset Management says will trigger profound change. Investors looking to take advantage of the opportunities created by these changes, while strengthening their portfolios against market turbulence – explains Maria Vassalou, PhD, Co-Chief Investment Officer, Multi-Asset Solutions at Goldman Sachs Asset Management – ​​need to resort to a new approach rooted in a more universal view of asset allocation, with a greater focus on risk.

A NEW EDITION OF INDUSTRIALIZATION

The expert’s analysis starts from the consequences of the growing tensions between Washington and Beijing which have pushed both countries towards greater self-sufficiency in key sectors. A trend that could translate into more centralized economic policiesand, where state intervention will play an important role, directly or indirectly, through incentives and disincentives for decision makers and companies. “This world, which is becoming increasingly regionalised and polarised, could usher in a new wave of reindustrialisation, in which fiscal policy and government interventions provide incentives to invest in certain sectors. It could be a lifeline for countries that have gone a little too far in specialization, a process that has created regional and country-specific economic vulnerabilities and exacerbated income inequality,” Vassalou said.

Read on

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge