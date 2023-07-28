To jail accused of demanding money on behalf of the Clan del Golfo in Meta – news

In collaboration with a peasant community, we advanced the recovery of various bodies that could correspond to people reported missing due to the armed conflict in the municipality of Lejanías, Meta.

In this humanitarian action, which is part of the implementation of the Regional Search Plan for Meta – Alto and Medio Ariari Subregion, the Villavicencio forensic and territorial teams of the UBPD intervened in different areas in the rural area of ​​this municipality to recover four bodies that were buried. more than 30 years ago.

Based on the humanitarian and extrajudicial investigation carried out by the Villavicencio team, which had valuable contributions of information from both the Norman Pérez Bello Claretian Corporation and residents of the town, it was possible to find the whereabouts of the bodies that were buried on roads and mountains in the area between the 80s and 90s.

The investigation also indicates that at that time there was the presence of several armed actors who were part of the conflict, which is why hostilities arose for territorial control that could have led to the death and subsequent disappearance of combatants and civilians.

In an act of humanity and solidarity with the victims of the armed conflict, the peasants of the region buried the bodies with their own resources. Decades later, after the signing of the 2016 Peace Agreement, the community, through its Community Action Board (JAC), contacted the Villavicencio team of the UBPD so that, through humanitarian action, the bodies could be recovered and thus begin the process. of identification for a future dignified delivery to their relatives and loved ones.

For Juan*, a community leader, the work of the UBPD is essential in building peace. “We are proud that the entity visits us and contributes to the search for people. The UBPD plays an important role in the department of Meta because it searches for people who are buried to deliver them to their families.”

With the support of the community, the Villavicencio forensic and territorial teams of the Search Unit traveled to the areas where the bodies were buried, for which they had to cross rocky and steep roads, mountains and rivers, in addition to carrying out recovery tasks. in the middle of the rains and the typical cold of the area, close to the Sumapaz páramo.

The recovered bodies were delivered to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Villavicencio for identification. Two of these bodies, it is presumed, may correspond to the loved ones of two families with whom the UBPD develops actions that guarantee their participation in the search. “After this process, we will advance the search for the other relatives to make their dignified delivery,” Viveros emphasized.

In addition to the recovery of the bodies, the Villavicencio territorial team of the Search Unit collected new information among the inhabitants of the area to advance in the implementation of the Regional Search Plan for Meta – Alto and Medio Ariari subregion.

Source: Unit for the Search for Missing Persons

