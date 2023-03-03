According to the investigation, the victims would be 10 and 11 years old, respectively.

The strength of the probative material provided by the Attorney General’s Office allowed guarantee control judges to deprive two men of their liberty in a prison, allegedly responsible for committing sexual abuse against a couple of minors.

The first event would involve José Eladio Velásquez, who during 2021 and early 2022 would have committed at least 10 sexual abuses against a child under 11 years of age. The crimes were committed in the village of La Cabaña de Saladoblanco (Huila); near the victim’s house.

Judicial police work revealed that the minor was subdued and taken to a coffee plantation near her home where she was violently abused. Apparently, to prevent the girl from telling what happened, the man offered her money and threatened to hurt her mother. The defendant was charged with the crime of aggravated violent carnal access in a homogeneous contest.

The second fact would link David Rojas Alvira who on January 9, 2020 would have engaged in sexual conduct against a child under 10 years of age. The attacks were reportedly committed in the defendant’s home, located in the center of Timaná (Huila), where the victim’s mother did housework. Rojas Alvira was accused of the crime of aggravated sexual acts with minors under 14 years of age.