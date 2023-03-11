Home News To jail for sexually abusing his stepdaughter in Pueblo Bello
To jail for sexually abusing his stepdaughter in Pueblo Bello

A 29-year-old subject who sexually abused his underage stepdaughter was sent to prison, in events recorded in a rural area of ​​the municipality of Pueblo Bello, Cesar.

The events investigated occurred on March 6, when the alleged attacker arrived at the farm where the victim was located and after forcibly taking her to an uninhabited area, she was subjected to this practice.

Uniforms of the National Police were alerted by inhabitants of the village of La Gloria, about the retention of the person involved, the stepfather of the minor attacked after what happened. The information provided by the victim, and two more witnesses allowed to support the accusation.

The man, who accepted the charges, was charged for his alleged responsibility in the crime of aggravated violent carnal access.

