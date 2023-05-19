Home » To jail subject accused of sexually assaulting his 6-year-old daughter
News

To jail subject accused of sexually assaulting his 6-year-old daughter

by admin
To jail subject accused of sexually assaulting his 6-year-old daughter

After learning of the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a Prosecutor from the Meta Section, presented before the judge with the function of guarantee control all the probative material elements, which allowed a judge to legalize the capture and send to the imprisonment of an alleged sexual offender.

According to the woman’s account, the events occurred for nearly two years, between August 2021 and March 20, 2023, the date on which custody of the minor was withdrawn from her mother, and assigned to the prisoner. because the woman had left home, presumably due to the physical and psychological abuse to which she was subjected.

The arrest warrant against this person was made effective by CTI servers of the Prosecutor’s Office with the support of the National Police, in the municipality of Granada (Meta).

The Prosecutor charged him with the crimes of aggravated sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, charges that he did not accept, however, the judge in the case accepted all the claims of the accusing entity and sent him to jail.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

See also  He invests a woman and does not stop, a driver denounced in Castellamonte

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy