To jail subject accused of sexually assaulting his 6-year-old daughter

After learning of the complaint filed by the victim’s mother, a Prosecutor from the Meta Section, presented before the judge with the function of guarantee control all the probative material elements, which allowed a judge to legalize the capture and send to the imprisonment of an alleged sexual offender.

According to the woman’s account, the events occurred for nearly two years, between August 2021 and March 20, 2023, the date on which custody of the minor was withdrawn from her mother, and assigned to the prisoner. because the woman had left home, presumably due to the physical and psychological abuse to which she was subjected.

The arrest warrant against this person was made effective by CTI servers of the Prosecutor’s Office with the support of the National Police, in the municipality of Granada (Meta).

The Prosecutor charged him with the crimes of aggravated sexual acts with a child under 14 years of age, charges that he did not accept, however, the judge in the case accepted all the claims of the accusing entity and sent him to jail.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

