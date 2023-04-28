To legal problems, legal solutions?

Jose Gabriel Cornejo R..

Quito, Ecuador

What happens when you report a crime of sexual abuse or rape and no one believes you? What happens when after a year -or more- the investigation does not advance? What happens when you face not only the attacker, but also prosecutors and judges? In short, what do you do when the legal avenues to protect your rights are simply not enough?

If you’re lucky, your lawyer doesn’t give up, he persists and pushes through the process using all his legal intelligence and exhausting every legal means he can. Instead, if you are one or one more, your lawyer decides that the case is no longer at the top of his list of priorities, since it is more profitable to solve easy problems and collect quick fees than to unleash a titanic fight to reap minuscule results.

That is the unfortunate reality of Ecuadorian justice, where the claims of the highest bidder are protected and the dignity of children and women victims of violence is sold. Despite the average of 309 calls that ECU-911 receives daily and the number of complaints of abuse or rape that are filed, the number of convictions is negligible. To a large extent because the factors that decide many of these cases are those that escape the legal universe.

These factors can be many: machismo, ignorance, arrogance, laziness, enmities, “favors” due, bribery, to name a few. The latter -not new- achieves a lot. Let’s say that it is, par excellence, the most effective way to exempt yourself from compliance or application of a law. With bribes (I have in mind a case that came to my attention) it is possible to obtain very specific services, such as burning records of sexual and psychological abuse of minors and achieve impunity to keep the prestige intact.

This being the case, how do we expect victims to trust that starting a legal battle will help? In a previous column, he already pointed out that injustices have a multi-offensive effect, that is, they cause damage that transcends the specific case. And, in Ecuador, the damage has already been done: to each victim, but also to everyone.

José Gabriel Cornejo R / Dignity and Law Lawyer.