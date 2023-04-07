© Reuters. Capital Group: Improve stock selection to limit uncertainty



For Damir Bettini (Capital Group) we are in an interesting time for fixed income, where long-term investors have ample opportunity for returns. Among the sectors to be preferred are banks, utilities and technology

2022 was a difficult year for the markets, with almost all asset classes making losses. Stocks and bonds suffered, with yields rising sharply in fixed income due to galloping inflation, with central banks pledged to raise rates in an attempt to curb the price rush. To further complicate the scenario there is also uncertainty on the geopolitical front. “However, in the fourth quarter of last year we saw a rally in the credit markets that retraced nearly half of the previous pricing expansion as the market began to question whether the recession most awaited in recent history”, he comments Damir BettiniCapital Group’s bond portfolio manager.

ANTI-VOLATILITY IG BONDS

“As markets rallied, spreads tightened significantly,” he continues in his analysis Bettini. “Returns in the sector are still high, however, and for the long-term investor interested in total return, the Investment Grade bonds they offer an attractive entry point that could absorb short-term volatility.” In a normal market context – i.e. if inflation were around 4%, with central banks accommodating again and without a war in Europe – one could think of increasing the credit risk. But considering that the real situation is different, “before we substantially increase the risk, we would like to see the credit spreads in a range between 175 and 200 basis points, which would bring them back to a level that begins to reflect the risk of recession”, adds the manager of Capital Group. For now, therefore, it is better to remain cautious and favor quality…

** This article was written by FinanciaLounge