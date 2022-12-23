In order to cope with the peak of medical visits during the epidemic and to meet the medical service needs of the masses to the greatest extent, a series of measures have been adopted in many places across the country to improve the relevant medical treatment capabilities.

Beijing Chaoyang Hospital: Guaranteeing the demand for medical treatment to the greatest extent and making every effort to improve the capacity of receiving patients

In the past two weeks, the emergency volume of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital has continued to run at a high level. Let’s see the visit of the headquarter reporter yesterday (21st).

Mei Xue, deputy director of the emergency department of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital: In the past, there were only more than 100 patients in the (emergency) department of internal medicine every day, but now there are nearly 400 patients every day. These patients are all elderly people with basic diseases. After the combination of fever and respiratory infection, they are all very seriously ill, and the staff of the department stay in the hospital. In addition, the hospital also sent a support team, medical staff to support the emergency department.

The emergency room of Chaoyang Hospital has increased from the original 16 beds to a maximum of 70 beds. The hospital also converted some specialized wards in the inpatient building to treat critically ill patients, organized the whole hospital to actively treat them, and reduced the pressure on the emergency department.

Mei Xue, Deputy Director of the Emergency Department of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital: After the initial treatment, we (sent) the patients to the ward of the medical consortium (hospital) for hospitalization to solve the problem that these patients cannot live. The real mentality of all medical staff now is that we must grit our teeth and carry it through during this period. This is our bounden duty.

The number of patients with fever in Beijing’s medical institutions continued to increase, and Beijing also rapidly increased the number of fever clinics, increasing from 94 at the beginning of the month to 1,263. In the fever clinic of Chaoyang Hospital, there is no longer a long queue of patients outdoors, but there are still about 400 patients every day, which is about 10 times that of the beginning of this month, and severe patients account for about 10%.

Ms. Ren, a patient in the fever clinic: They are so kind to each of us. The doctors are very patient and explain to you all kinds of requirements. Even registration and other aspects, there are doctors who will guide you and comfort you. I hope that everyone will persevere and have a better attitude to overcome difficulties together with the country.

Beijing encourages the use of vacant shelter hospitals, gymnasiums, exhibition halls and other venues to transform and set up service points for patients with fever, focusing on providing medicine prescribing services and medical insurance settlements for patients with simple fever who are over 6 years old and under 60 years old without underlying diseases. At present, 8 districts including Xicheng, Chaoyang, and Fengtai have transformed and expanded 49 fever clinics by using gymnasiums, etc., increasing the capacity of treating fever patients by 4,200 person-times in a single day. Chaoyang Hospital opened a second fever clinic in Chaoyang Gymnasium, which officially opened on the afternoon of the 14th.

Liang Xiaoning, head of the Second Fever Clinic of Beijing Chaoyang Hospital: It mainly provides medicine prescribing services and does not provide diagnosis and treatment services. There are about 500 to 800 patients per day. In this case, one is to meet the drug purchase needs of the local or nearby residents and avoid queuing at the hospital. At the same time, it also relieved the pressure of the fever clinic in the hospital headquarters, and gave up the hospital’s treatment and treatment resources to critically ill patients.

At present, public medical institutions in Beijing can provide online first-diagnosis services for new crown-related symptoms, which are implemented in accordance with the offline medical service fee price policy and included in the scope of basic medical insurance payment, which is consistent with the offline reimbursement standard. These days, many medical institutions, including Chaoyang Hospital, are actively expanding Internet diagnosis and treatment to meet the medical needs of patients with new crowns during their home recovery.

Wu Yanbing, deputy chief physician of the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, Beijing Chaoyang Hospital: Through the Internet and mobile phones, we can make a general assessment of some symptoms of patients. Through the video, after our judgment, many patients are very at ease, saying, doctor, I am finally relieved about this matter.

Many hospitals in Yangzhou, Jiangsu launched cloud consultation to meet the medical needs of residents

Not only in Beijing, but at present, Internet diagnosis and treatment have been launched in many places across the country. In Yangzhou, Jiangsu, doctors from many hospitals provide diagnosis and treatment services through the “cloud consultation room”.

In the cloud consultation room of the Internet Hospital of Subei Hospital in Yangzhou, several doctors are providing diagnosis and treatment services to patients through the Internet. It is understood that online diagnosis and treatment services are from 7:45 to 17:30.

Jiang Zhenghua, Chief Physician of the Department of Respiratory Medicine, Subei Hospital, Yangzhou City: There will be reminders on our mobile phones. After the reminders, we can communicate with patients in a timely manner through text and voice, or through video, according to the patient’s condition.

For patients who cannot completely solve the problem through online consultation and still need to come to the hospital for treatment, they can first make an online payment appointment at the Internet hospital to avoid running errands many times.

Tao Yuehong, Chief Physician of Pediatrics, Subei Hospital, Yangzhou City: I write down the medical records, and prescribe the medicines and examinations to be prescribed for him, so that patients can pay their own bills online and then make an appointment.

The reporter learned from Yangzhou Subei Hospital that at present, 500 doctors in 58 departments of the hospital take turns to go online, and the number of outpatient visits in the cloud can reach 800 to 900 per day. On December 20, the Yangzhou Municipal Health and Health Commission released a list of 10 Internet hospitals in the city and guidelines for medical treatment to facilitate online medical treatment for the masses.