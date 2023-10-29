To motivate sports tourism, the CC del Cauca will carry out the third “Patía Valley Challenge” – news

The contest will have a route of 62 kilometers, in routes through trails that allow you to discover and enjoy beautiful places.

By Soledad Victoria Olano

With the purpose of encouraging tourism, supporting economic activity, enjoying the hotel infrastructure and the varied gastronomic offer of Bordo-Patía and other neighboring municipalities, on November 5, the third version of the “Reto Valle del Valle” journey will take place. “Patia 2023”.

It is a sporting, recreational and tourist event organized by the southern section of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, with the purpose of allowing visitors to learn about the culture, gastronomy and natural attractions of the Patía Valley, as well as encouraging economic and commercial activity. from this region of southern Cauca.

The challenge will have a route of 62 kilometers, along trails that allow you to discover and enjoy beautiful places, and that those who visit them will be multipliers and promoters of tourism in the region, indicated Johnny Eguizábal, southern section director of the Chamber of Cauca Commerce.

The journey offers athletes a jersey, hydration, refreshment points, lunch, and an insurance policy that covers any mishap that could happen. At the end of the event, surprise prizes will be awarded that will be raffled among participants, such as an all-terrain bicycle, thanks to the support of several sponsors and merchants in the region.

Cyclists from the departments of Nariño, Valle del Cauca and Cauca participated in the two previous versions. Athletes from Popayán, Rosas, La Sierra, Mercaderes, Balboa and the Patiana neighborhood in Cali took part in the latter, as well as from La Unión, Nariño, who expressed their satisfaction with the services and attention provided by the organization of the event.

Likewise, they highlighted the excellent hotel offering and the important infrastructure of inns, restaurants, cafes and bars, an investment made by merchants to enrich the tourism sector and reactivate the economy of the Patía region. As for the sports part, it was indicated that it will be a demanding and medium-high level journey, which also draws the attention of attendees and their families to this adventure cycle route.

This journey was born in the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, with the enthusiastic support of one of the two cycling clubs of El Bordo, which had experience in other routes at the departmental and national level, which helped in the organization of the first version of the contest, which since its inception has been very well received.

Every year the “Patía Valley Challenge” Journey, organized by the Cauca Chamber of Commerce, gains more strength, the previous year was a success.

It has had the participation of 65% of men and a large number of women, who have taken over this mountain biking that is fulfilled on natural circuits through forests and narrow paths, with steep slopes. Both established athletes and amateurs can participate. This sport has very competitive women in the Patía Valley who have performed in competitions of this discipline in the municipality and at the departmental level, on the route that includes a flat part and a steep climb at the end of the event, said Johnny Eguizábal, southern section director of the Cauca Chamber of Commerce.

The main headquarters of this entity also successfully held this competition in the Municipality of El Tambo about two years ago, and by 2024 the possibility of carrying out this sporting activity in another sector of southern Cauca is being studied, it would be between Mercaderes, Bolívar or Balboa, depending on the reception it has in those municipalities and the possibility to develop the logistics and organization that an activity of this magnitude requires, which is approximately four months.

The tour involves the contracting of different services, calls, the period that must be given for the registration of the contestants and, in addition, the Cauca Chamber of Commerce respects the dates of other trips that are organized in the department, so that everyone can arrive successfully and offer comfort and security to the participants, finally indicated the official Johnny Eguizábal.

