To prison accused of collecting extortions from ranchers and merchants in Casanare

To prison accused of collecting extortions from ranchers and merchants in Casanare

Authorities came to the municipality of Tame, to materialize the arrest warrant, against Edwin Herrera Avila, known as alias “Roke”, accused of the crimes of conspiracy to commit a crime and extortion.

According to the Gaula, this individual was in charge of collecting extortion from ranchers, merchants, and contractors in municipalities such as Yopal, Paz de Ariporo, Pore, and Hato Corozal, among others.

According to the investigative activities, alias Roke, would have been in the 10th Front of the farc dissidents for 4 years, which commits crimes in the department of Arauca with affectation and criminal incidence in the departments of Casanare and Boyacá, whose leader is alias “Willy or Costeño”.

This subject is left at the disposal of the guarantee control judge, who sent him to prison at a hearing to legalize his capture.

This operation was carried out by the Casanare Police Gaula, the Casanare Guide Group and the 195 DECOC Prosecutor’s Office.

Source: Gaula Casanare

