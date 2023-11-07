To prison accused of selling narcotics in Villavicencio

Seven people (six men and one woman) were sent to prison at the request of a specialized prosecutor from the Support Structure, as allegedly responsible for selling narcotics at retail in the El Rodeo sector, in the Villa Julia neighborhood, in the center of Villavicencio. (Goal).

According to the investigation, since 2022, those detained today apparently sold the drug in broad daylight in three establishments open to the public, where people came on foot and in high-end vehicles to buy it.

By means of a court order, raids were carried out on the three premises and the seven people involved in this crime were captured in public.

Before a judge with a guarantee control function, this October 23 the Prosecutor’s Office brought charges against the detainees for the crime of manufacturing, trafficking and possession of narcotics in a successive homogeneous competition, which was accepted by all.

The seven people prosecuted are: Wolgfan Octavio Poveda Ladino alias ‘Angie Valentina’, Brayan Stneider Lerma Ladino, Erika Yulieth Duque Hernandez alias ‘Camilo’, Jhon Ferney Oviedo Ospina alias ‘Carracas’, Ronald Yesid Ramirez Valencia alias ‘Cali’, José Ramirez Ramirez alias ‘Tolima’, Sebastián Alejandro Prieto Pérez.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

