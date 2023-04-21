To prison alleged perpetrators of a homicide in Quibdó

died-carlos-lopez

As Evangelista Escobar Mosquera and Jhon Freddy Maturana Valoy, two men were identified as implicated in the murder of Carlos López Córdoba, in events that occurred on February 11, 2023 at a service station in Quibdó.

López Córdoba, known as Caíto, was 43 years old, worked as a guard at the gas station on Carrera 7 and Calle 30 and was assassinated by two hit men who arrived on a motorcycle and fired three shots at him.

Judicial police work, among which are analyzes of security cameras located in the areas through which the accused were mobilized on a motorcycle, made it possible to determine the moment in which they arrived at the scene and the moment in which, apparently, Escobar Mosquera shoots at the victim three times. They then flee the site.

The investigation determined that the defendants would belong to the criminal organization Los Mexicanos that commits crimes in Quibdó. Authorities are investigating the reasons behind the crime.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the two people with the crimes of aggravated homicide and trafficking, manufacturing and possession of firearms and ammunition, none of which were accepted.

At the request of the Prosecutor’s Office, Escobar Mosquera and Maturana Valoy were sheltered with an intramural security measure.