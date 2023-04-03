The evidentiary material compiled by servers of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI) of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, and the National Police, allowed to clarify the murder of the leader Gonzalo de Jesús Parra Forero, which occurred on March 25 in the Guarumal sector. , village Zulia de Maripi (Boyacá).

The victim served as president of the Barequeros Association of that area of ​​the country. The investigation determined that the mining leader was attacked with a firearm, apparently by Zamir Arturo Gutiérrez Muñoz.

Judicial police work revealed that the events occurred after a discussion between the two men, presumably over decisions that had been adopted by Parra Forero, and which were not shared by Gutiérrez Muñoz.

For these facts, a prosecutor from the Boyacá Section charged the defendant as possible responsible for the crimes of homicide and illegal possession of firearms, charges that were not accepted. There is a conviction against this person for attempted murder.

The forcefulness of the probative material provided by the Prosecutor’s Office allowed the person investigated to be sheltered with an insurance measure in a prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

