The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation managed to get a judge with functions of control of guarantees to impose an insurance measure in a prison against César Miguel Pérez Díaz, alias César Laguna, allegedly responsible for the death of an official of the Ombudsman’s Office in Riohacha, La Guajira.

The events were recorded on March 15, when the victim, Néstor Enrique Martínez Brito, 49, was riding a motorcycle through a sector of the Ranchería neighborhood of the Guajira capital, when he was intercepted by two people who forced him to stop receiving two shots that caused his death.

Judicial police work, security camera videos, ballistic comparisons, and the information provided by witnesses were decisive for the identification of the alleged attacker.

For these facts, the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crimes of aggravated homicide in a heterogeneous contest with manufacturing, trafficking and aggravated possession of firearms, charges that were accepted.

The capture of the accused was carried out by servers of the Technical Investigation Corps (CTI), as a result of a search proceeding carried out on March 16, where a firearm and a motorcycle were seized. Similarly, it was established that this person registered a valid arrest warrant for a homicide that occurred in February in Riohacha.

