Ecopetrol and its subsidiary Cenit, through a statement, expressed their concern about the acts of violence that have been taking place for more than a month in the department of Arauca, which put the human rights and livelihood of at least 1,000 families at risk. who work in the activities of the hydrocarbon sector and have serious social and economic consequences for the region.

Cenit, the current transport subsidiary of the Ecopetrol Group, reported that in the specific case of the Caño Limón-Coveñas Pipeline, this year it has been the object of 7 violent actions that were perpetrated by groups outside the law: 5 attacks and the installation of 2 illicit valves; in 5 of these cases there have been damages to the environment.

Also read: In Saravena, the contingency plan for the Caño Limón – Coveñas pipeline is activated

The most recent attack against the pipeline occurred on Tuesday, March 21, in the village of La Pava, a rural area of ​​the municipality of Saravena. The event is being attended by technical personnel from Cenit.

The attacks and the installation of illegal valves to steal hydrocarbons cause oil spills that affect streams, rivers, soils, vegetation, plots and crops, whose cleaning and recovery is made difficult by the continuous harassment of the illegal armed groups against the work crews. who carry out these activities.

Also read: Contingency plan activated for attack on the Caño Limón – Coveñas pipeline in Saravena

In the same way, they rejected this action and regretted the death of an Army non-commissioned officer that occurred last Sunday in Tame.

From Ecopetrol they call for respect for human rights and an end to violent actions against the country’s energy infrastructure, which is of interest to the Nation so that the normal restoration of the activities of the population of the department of Arauca is allowed.

Source: Ecopetrol

Related