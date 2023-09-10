To prison for sexually abusing a Spanish woman in Bahía Solano

The Prosecutor’s Office in Chocó prosecuted four men, including a grandfather and the neighbor of one of the victims for “crimes that violate the sexual freedom of boys, girls, adolescents and women,” explained the prosecuting body.

Solano Bay

Rosembre Mosquera Bocanegra and Mailer Henis Mosquera Lima were prosecuted for the crime of violent sexual act with a person unable to resist.

The material evidence presented by the Prosecutor’s Office shows that the victim, of Spanish nationality, was in Bahía Solano (Chocó) for two months.

The abuse happened on August 3 of this year during a party with a group of friends, among whom were those currently prosecuted. The woman indicated in her statement that she left the place at 4 in the morning, in the company of Mosquera Bocanegra, and at 7 in the morning she would have woken up in the suspect’s cabin, dressed in men’s clothing, beaten and sexually abused.

“Given the complaint filed by the victim, she was sent to the National Institute of Legal Medicine, where according to the toxicological examination she showed traces of narcotic substances and a sedative,” the Prosecutor’s Office stated.

As for Mosquera Lima, the authority indicated that he was prosecuted because he had appeared in a video within the evidentiary material collected, in which the victim is seen in a state of defenselessness.

Istmina

In another case, the evidentiary material presented by a prosecutor from Istmina (Chocó) allowed a Guarantee Control judge to deprive a man of his freedom in prison who had sexually abused his 6-year-old granddaughter.

The events occurred on August 18 in a home in the municipality of Istmina. The defendant would have taken advantage of the fact that her granddaughter was under her care to sexually access her, while her daughter, the minor’s mother, was attending classes at the university.

The Prosecutor’s Office charged the investigated person as allegedly responsible for the crime of abusive sexual intercourse with a minor under 14 years of age, a charge that was not accepted by the investigated person.

A neighbour

Likewise, for the crime of abusive sexual intercourse with a minor under 14 years of age, José Grangelio Mosquera Ibargüen was prosecuted, after being reported by the mother of a minor under 9 years of age, whom he allegedly abused.

The events would have occurred in the Suruco La Encharcación village of the Medio San Juan municipality, last January.

The detainee’s partner alerted the victim’s mother of what was happening, since she saw the minor leave the suspect’s home on two occasions.

A judge protected him with an intramural security measure.

