To prison ‘Pantera’, leader of the Clan del Golfo in Antioquia

At the request of the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation, a guarantee control judge imposed a detention measure on Eris Ernel Bertel Vargas, alias Pantera, the reported leader of the Juan de Dios Úsuga front of the ‘Clan del Golfo’ and alleged organizer of the so-called pistol plan against the public forces in Urabá, Antioquia.

This man would be responsible for the illegal actions attributed to the illegal structure in Turbo, Nueva Antioquia, San Pedro de Urabá and Currulao (Antioquia); and Valencia (Córdoba). Likewise, he would be in charge of the security rings of alias Chiquito Malo, one of the top leaders of the ‘Clan del Golfo’.

The evidence shows that he would have participated in the attack on a National Police van in the sector known as La Glorieta del Tres, in Turbo, which left five uniformed officers injured in 2018.

In the course of the investigation it was also learned that ‘Pantera’, apparently, promoted a wave of violent actions against the population, businesses, transporters and the public force, after the capture and extradition of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, aka Othniel.

For these events, a prosecutor from the Specialized Directorate against Criminal Organizations charged Eris Ernel Bertel Vargas with the crimes of conspiracy to commit aggravated crime, drug trafficking, extortion, and forced displacement; and manufacturing, trafficking and carrying of arms, ammunition for restricted use, for the exclusive use of the Armed Forces or explosives. The charges were accepted by the defendant.

Alias ​​pantera was captured in a joint procedure carried out by the Prosecutor’s Office, the National Army and the National Police in the village of El Refugio, in Turbo. During the investigation, a firearm was seized, and plans and lists with codes were found, which detail the aliases and roles of the members of the Juan de Dios Úsuga front of the ‘Clan del Golfo’.