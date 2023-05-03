Home » To prison subject who sexually assaulted a child
To prison subject who sexually assaulted a child

Bryan Ernesto, 19, was captured on Monday of last week in the Lamatepec neighborhood, in Soyapango, for the crime of sexual assault. That same day, at about 1:30 pm, the defendant allegedly abused a nine-year-old boy in a vacant lot.

The First Peace Court decided to order a formal investigation with provisional detention, because the defense of the subject did not present the arraigos established by the Law, in addition, that the crime is serious.

The case passes to the order of the 1st Investigating Court of this municipality, while the defendant to the La Esperanza prison, in San Luis Mariona.

