Five subjects accused of extorting on behalf of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, AGC, were sent to prison by a guarantee control judge from the department of Cesar.

These are Jorge Enrique Arrieta Julio, Luis Alfonso Mercado Camacho, Jorge Jair Nieto Cervantes, Eduardo Luis Matius Calvo and Jairo Enrique Ayala Arrieta, detained in an operation carried out by agents of the Military Gaula in coordination with the CTI of the Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the investigation, the men demanded the sum of $2,000,000 per month the owner of a farm, as well as extorting various farmers in the region.

“These people, under death threats through text messages, demanded the sum of two million pesos per month to the owner of the farm on behalf of the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia”, informed the Prosecutor’s Office.

However, the authorities received the complaint and they were able to arrest the men in flagrante delicto when they received money in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Bosconia.

during andthe procedure Two motorcycles, four cell phones, a tablet and the money delivered by the victim were seized.

Consequently, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the subjects with the crime of aggravated extortion as an attempt and of co-authors in the framework of the preliminary hearings that took place before a guarantee control judge.