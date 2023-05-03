Home » To prison subjects who would have tried to steal $1,500 million in a valuable car in Valledupar
The Second Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Mobile Guarantee Control sent to prison the five people accused of stealing a valuable vehicle in Valledupar.

Those affected to the extent are the company’s employees: Leandro Argüelles Vergara, Federico Guillermo Gebauer Caña, and Pedro Luis Ospina Garcia, as well as citizens Shirly Naybeth Clavijo Alvarado and Deyci Lilibeth Nieves Villalobos.

The Prosecutor’s Office affirmed that the defendants represented a danger to society, since last Sunday they put the community at risk by deciding to shoot at the authorities in the midst of chasing the vehicle.

“The minimum amount of evidence that the Prosecutor’s Office has, the probative material elements, the monitoring, the persecution, the notorious fact and the social networks, have established the seriousness of all this conduct, the penalty is very high, therefore, For that simple fact they would do everything possible to evade justice,” said local prosecutor 7 URI, Fernando Fernández.

He also specified that when the defendants were cornered by the authorities in the vehicle they did not show cooperation, but on the contrary it was necessary to call Gaula units for mediation and persuasion.

WHO IS WHO?

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, last Sunday the driver of the security vehicle, Federico Gebauer Caña, the crew chief Pedro Luis Ospino and a guard of the car who carried a long weapon arrived at the Éxito store in the center to receive money.

But when the three got off, according to the guard’s statement, their companions did not comply with the security protocol to collect the money.

The guard assured the Prosecutor’s Office that Federico and Pedro first got into the security vehicle after receiving the money from Éxito, and that he later observed them inside the car with hooded people.

For this reason, he notified the Police who began the pursuit and captured the subjects on the outskirts of the city.

It is there that inside the vehicle they notice the presence of Leandro Argüelles Vergara, who is a driver of the company that was on rest, and that of his wife Shirly Naybeth Clavijo, as well as the citizen Deyci Lilibeth Nieves, who apparently is a known to the couple.

Along with them were Federico Gebauer Caña and Pedro Luis Ospino who were on duty at the company.

THE DEFENSE

The lawyer Leonardo Daza, for his part, asked the judge not to send the driver Federico Gebauer Caña to prison for being a victim of theft.

The lawyer argued that the simple fact of breaching a security protocol could not assume that Gebauer Caña was responsible.

“These people released him (Federico) because he stated that he has tachycardia and that he was having a heart attack, and after intimidating him and what a person can suffer in such a situation, they decide to release him (from the vehicle),” Daza said.

Lawyer Loraine Trespalacios also asked that the couple Leandro Argüelles and Shirly Clavijo not be deprived of their liberty. She assured that if they were sent to prison they would leave her daughter alone and without financial support.

