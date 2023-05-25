Home » To prison women who defrauded with false housing projects in Casanare
To prison women who defrauded with false housing projects in Casanare

To prison women who defrauded with false housing projects in Casanare

The Attorney General’s Office managed to get a judge to sentence Norma Constanza Mejía Galeano and Olga Ximena del Pilar Herrera Villarraga to eight years and one month in prison in Casanare, as responsible for the crime of aggravated fraud.

Through the company ‘Promoting Your Future’, 151 low-income people from Yopal, Paz de Ariporo and Hato Corozal (Casanare), paid registration fees, the right to plans and other alleged procedures and permits for the alleged construction of homes for value of $107.7 million pesos, which were delivered to a community leader or transferred through shipping companies to false contractors.

Noticing that the days passed without starting work, the leader, whom they hired to promote the alleged project, looked for the women in Ibagué (Tolima) where he met them, without obtaining a response, for which he denounced the facts.

Among the evidence provided by the Prosecutor’s Office are another 12 complaints against women aged 63 and 40 for alleged fraud in various regions of the country.

Given the refusal of the court to grant surrogates to Mejia Galeano and Herrera Villarraga, they must serve the sentence in prison.

Source: Attorney General’s Office

