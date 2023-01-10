The Spring Festival is getting closer and closer. With the increasing flow of people and the number of people returning home, in the new stage of epidemic prevention and control, it is of great significance and urgent to strengthen epidemic prevention and control and health services in rural areas.

Over the past few days, all counties (cities, districts) in Xuzhou City have resolutely implemented the decision-making and deployment of the municipal party committee and the municipal government, with the fastest speed and best efforts, sinking to the front line, keeping the soil and fulfilling their responsibilities, actively carrying out special services for epidemic prevention and control, and building a rural area. “Protecting health and preventing severe illness” has a strong line of defense to ensure that the epidemic situation in rural areas can be turned in an orderly manner, with stable peak shifts, and to protect the health and safety of the masses.

Pei County

Coordinating urban and rural medical resources

Develop precision health services

In the past few days, Pei County has strengthened overall planning, rapid deployment, and comprehensive mobilization, focusing on the operation of the village-level epidemic prevention system, drug supply, severe treatment, and protection of the elderly and children, strengthening daily health services, highlighting the management of key groups, and orderly guiding diagnosis and treatment To meet the needs, provide graded and classified medical and health services.

In Datun Street, the reporter saw that the staff is constantly strengthening the identification of key groups and precise services. Through dynamic identification, timely file building, and meeting people, the key groups are clear and the situation is clear. At the same time, multiple measures have been taken to promote precise services for key groups, and villages (communities) have been organized to set up special classes for caring services and emergency service teams.

In order to strengthen the preparation of medical supplies and the guarantee of basic conditions, under the premise of ensuring safety, Datun Sub-district organized two health centers to brew Chinese medicine and provide it to residents in the area free of charge. At present, 12,360 ibuprofen antipyretics and 544 anti-epidemic kits have been distributed to key groups.

It is reported that as of now, 13,456 elderly people aged 60-79 in Datun Street have completed the full course of vaccination, with a vaccination rate of 92.8%, and 13,135 people with booster injections, with a vaccination rate of 95.35%. On the afternoon of January 6, the street held another vaccination promotion meeting to re-emphasize and redeploy the first vaccination work for the elderly over 80 years old to ensure that all the vaccinations should be received.

Hanyuan Sub-district immediately carried out investigations on the health conditions of key populations, established files one by one, and implemented the “five guarantees and one” measures of the special class for caring services. Connect with Peixian People’s Hospital and urban health centers, establish and improve the green channel mechanism for treatment, and ensure the immediate transfer and priority treatment of infected persons. At present, there are 14 clinics and 3 consulting rooms in the sub-district area, and the medical staff are relatively fixed and operate in a standardized manner, basically covering every village (community).

Hanyuan Street has printed and distributed more than 50,000 leaflets on epidemic prevention science popularization, and carried out 19 epidemic prevention publicity sessions. The Sub-district Prevention and Control Office and the Party and Government Office work together, open 24-hour service telephone numbers, respond to the concerns of the masses in a timely manner, and further enhance social confidence.

After the new crown virus infection was adjusted to “Class B and B tubes”, Zhangzhuang Town has distributed antipyretics, antiviral drugs, finger clip oximeters and other drugs in place, and distributed 613 epidemic prevention packages and love packages, and 13,286 love notices 765 copies of antiviral and antipyretic drugs, 216 copies of finger clip oximeter.

At the same time, investment in medical resource construction has been increased, and 2 health centers and 31 village clinics in the town have achieved fever clinics “should be set up and opened as much as possible”. Do a good job in health surveys and grading services for key populations, provide online medication guidance for villagers who are inconvenient to come to the village clinic, and provide classified and grading health services.

Suining

Sufficient stock of various medicines

Meet the medical needs of the masses

On the afternoon of January 5, the reporter followed the person in charge of the Medicine Price and Bidding and Purchasing Section of the Suining County Medical Security Bureau to visit some medical institutions to learn about the drug security situation of the medical institutions. Drugs can meet the daily needs of residents.

Zhu Mai, director of the Gaozuo Town Central Health Center, told reporters that since the implementation of the “New Ten Measures” optimization measures, the Gaozuo Town Central Health Center has made arrangements in advance and purchased a large amount of necessary medicines. At present, the health center has sufficient reserves of four types of drugs.

According to Liu Ning, Medicine Price and Bidding and Purchasing Department of Suining County Medical Security Bureau, after the implementation of the “New Ten Rules”, the County Medical Security Bureau will increase the drug reserves of township health centers and village (community) clinics, requiring each township health center to ensure 50% The above drugs are distributed to village (community) clinics, and medical institutions, especially secondary and above medical institutions, are actively encouraged to purchase special therapeutic drugs such as Naimatevir through the provincial sunshine procurement platform, so as to fully guarantee the medical treatment of rural residents.

The Suining County Medical Security Bureau actively coordinated with the Municipal Medical Security Bureau to strengthen the distribution and supply of fever-reducing, cough-relieving, pain-relieving drugs and small-molecule antiviral drugs throughout the county. Township health centers, 13 private hospitals, and designated chain pharmacies have distributed a total of 68,930 boxes of antipyretic and cough medicines, about 3.56 million pills.

At present, medical institutions in Suining County store about 2.8 million antipyretics and analgesics, 38,000 boxes of antiviral drugs, 76,000 boxes of cough and phlegm drugs, 16,000 boxes of immunity-enhancing drugs, and 21,000 boxes of antidiarrheal drugs. , More than 2,000 bottles of small molecule drugs. In addition, according to the needs of medical institutions, 18,000 bottles of antipyretic drugs for children and 6,000 boxes of antidiarrheal drugs have been applied to the Municipal Medical Security Bureau.

At the same time, the Suining County Health Commission and the County Medical Security Bureau formed a joint supervision and inspection team, focusing on irregular on-site inspections of village (community) clinics with convenient transportation and high traffic flow and village (community) clinics in remote areas. According to the requirements of the “Class B Management” work plan, we will make every effort to implement the storage and use of medicines and reagents for epidemic prevention and control in various grassroots medical institutions.

Pizhou

Professional docking service

Supporting expansion of clinics

On January 7, in the Siwang clinic of Paoche Street, Pizhou City, the reporter saw that the villagers saw a doctor and took medicine in an orderly manner, and the clinic had sufficient medicines. The children are worried.” Wang Xingzhuang, a villager who was picking up medicine from the pharmacy, told the reporter happily.

At the home of 87-year-old Liu Zhaohuan, who lives alone, staff members are visiting the elderly regularly. “How’s your health?” Not only that, the staff also took the initiative to serve in the front, and distributed “health care packages” to special groups such as the elderly with five guarantees and patients with serious diseases, which included masks, thermometers, cold and fever-reducing medicines, alcohol sprays, etc., and were also equipped with epidemic prevention manuals , to provide basic health protection and guidance for everyone.

In order to strengthen the management of health services for key groups of people, Paoche Street in Pizhou City combined with the requirements of “large visits, investigations, resolutions, and improvements” to establish a grassroots service guarantee system with “five guarantees and one” as the main body, so as to achieve dedicated personnel docking and active services. For all kinds of difficult groups of people with positive positive infections at home, especially those over 65 years old with underlying diseases, elderly people living alone in empty nests, pregnant women, children in difficulties and other people with positive symptoms of new crowns, implement solutions to difficulties such as medication and medical treatment.

At the same time, set up two-level emergency response teams at the sub-district and village (residential) levels to connect with special shifts for 24-hour emergency transfer; support the expansion and construction of fever clinics in health centers, and make preparations in advance; rely on the village party-mass center to build fever clinics and infusion halls and other storage points; reserve emergency medicines and antigen detection kits to ensure the drug needs of the masses; carry out training on epidemic prevention and control and handling capabilities, integrate grassroots medical security forces, and improve grassroots medical service capabilities.

According to reports, Pizhou City attaches great importance to the epidemic prevention situation of village-level health centers. At the scheduling meeting held on January 6, it analyzed the current situation of epidemic prevention and control in rural areas, dispatched and deployed rural epidemic prevention and control work, and required a comprehensive and orderly completion of the new stage. Rural epidemic prevention and control work to ensure a smooth and orderly transition of rural epidemic prevention and control.

Xinyi

Enrich the primary medical team

Improving the level of rural medical care

Since the release of the “New Ten Measures” for epidemic prevention and control, Xinyi Tangdian Health Center has insisted on the core mission of “life first, receivable collection, treatment should be cured, and going all out to protect health and prevent severe illness” to strengthen medical supplies Reserves continue to strengthen medical treatment, and make every effort to meet the needs of the public for medical treatment and medication.

Integrate resources and innovate to create a “first aid chain”. Tangdian Health Center uses the health service platform, family doctor contract service, and “five guarantees and one” to strictly implement the three-color (red, yellow, and green) management of the elderly over 65 years old. Combination of offline and precise three-level grading treatment, asymptomatic or mild symptoms, health guidance, home medication rehabilitation, mild cases are treated in village clinics or outpatient hospitals, mild cases with underlying diseases are hospitalized for observation and treatment, and severe cases are transferred in time Diagnosed to the People’s Hospital for further medical treatment.

The fever clinic of Tangdian Health Center insisted on opening clinics 24 hours a day. In the face of new situations, 130 medical staff were trained in a timely manner, and 20 people were dynamically supplemented for diagnosis and treatment. Relying on the service platform of the hospital of traditional Chinese medicine, combined with the characteristics of traditional Chinese medicine in the hospital, the project of flood irrigation of traditional Chinese medicine is implemented, and the prevention and treatment of Chinese medicine decoction is distributed free of charge to the key groups of early new crown virus infection, and the diagnosis and treatment services are strengthened through the methods of syndrome differentiation and treatment of traditional Chinese medicine, traditional Chinese medicine prescription, acupuncture and massage.

Since the epidemic prevention and control entered a new stage, Xinyi City has adhered to three-level linkage and comprehensive mobilization, accelerated the improvement of medical service levels, strengthened the allocation of medical supplies in township health centers and village clinics, relied on county-level medical communities to promote hierarchical diagnosis and treatment, and strengthened grassroots Medical staff training.

The city’s 24 public hospitals and 307 village clinics have set up fever clinics and fever clinics to simplify the process of visiting fever clinics and improve service efficiency. The city’s two tertiary hospitals have 171 intensive care beds, 62 doctors, 126 nurses, and 60 ventilators.

In order to do a good job in the health management of key populations such as the elderly, the township health centers (community health service centers) in Xinyi City have established close ties with the local elderly care institutions, and arrange doctors to visit the homes every day to provide health consultation, medication guidance, and health care for the elderly care institutions. Surveillance, antigen detection and other services to ensure the supply of elderly care institutions.

Jia Wang

Mutual help in neighbors and neighbors

Build a strong rural security barrier

“The volunteers in the village took the initiative to do blood oxygen tests for me and told me some knowledge about the prevention of the new coronavirus, which made me feel very touched.” A few days ago, Wang Qingrong, an 81-year-old man in Jingtai Village, Qingshanquan Town, Jiawang District, told reporters.

During an interview at Qingshanquan, the reporter learned that in view of the new situation and characteristics of the new coronavirus infection, the town’s party committee and government have carefully studied and judged, fully planned, and made every effort to do a good job in health management, protection and treatment of key populations.

In order to let the masses feel at ease and have “medical” support, Qingshanquan Town integrates the medical resources of the whole town and establishes 6 medical service teams, which are responsible for 15 villages (communities) in the town. More than 40 blood oxygen meters are also prepared to be distributed to the jurisdiction Each village (community). In addition, continue to promote the vaccination of the elderly, especially the booster vaccination for the elderly over 80 years old. At the same time, each village (community) within the jurisdiction has launched a “shared medicine box” to pass on the warmth of neighbors watching and helping each other.

Zhang Liangling, a 69-year-old villager in Mashan Village, Zizhuang Town, usually lives alone at home. After being infected on the 20th of last month, she was bedridden. Grid member Xia Jingjing actively mobilized neighbors to help each other. Two neighbors, Du Changxia and Ma Bo, visited her home three times a day in the morning, noon and evening. After learning that she had a fever and was weak, the two failed to buy antipyretics for her. The village committee sent ibuprofen and related drugs in time, which alleviated the condition.

Wang Suyu, an old man with five guarantees in Xuyang Village, Zhuyushan Street, suffered from cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. Two neighbor guardians went to visit regularly every day. On the afternoon of January 5, they found that he had a sudden high fever and felt unwell. The guardians immediately notified the grid staff to help coordinate The hospital arranged the bed and drove the old man to the hospital for timely treatment.

At present, the epidemic prevention and control in rural areas has entered a new stage. Towns and villages in Jiawang District, among the neighbors of key special personnel, select two neighbors as volunteer guardians through voluntary registration or organization recommendation, and together with the grid members, pair up with the guardians and set up a “3+1” package Hang a support group. The two guardians go to the guardian’s home every day to understand their health conditions and medical needs, and provide voluntary services and life assistance such as purchasing goods and medicines and receiving express delivery for the disabled.

Up to now, Jiawang District has mobilized more than 10,700 neighbor volunteers and paired up more than 5,300 groups, benefiting 3,137 elderly people over 65 years old living alone, and more than 2,200 partially disabled, left-behind children and patients living alone, extending the work to the “last meter” “.

Reporter Zhang Yaxuan Yu Long Li Ning Li Zhen Jiang Xinhui Lin Xue Chen Xiaofan Correspondent Li Teng He Qingsong Ye Ying Cai Yuxin Min Liang Wang Chunsheng Zhu Yuru