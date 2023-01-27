During this Spring Festival, after careful treatment by medical staff, patients with new crown infection all over the country have recovered and been discharged from hospital one after another.

In the public health center of the First Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, a key hospital for the treatment of new crown patients in Jiangxi Province, You Kailong, who suffers from tuberculosis, lymphoma and other underlying diseases, was infected with the new crown virus in mid-January and was carefully treated by medical staff. Healed and can be discharged.

Patient You Kailong:His condition is getting better day by day, and he feels more comfortable. Now he can take care of everything by himself.

In Mianyang Central Hospital in Sichuan Province, since December last year, the hospital has admitted tens of thousands of inpatients infected with the new crown. The hospital broke the boundaries of departments, rationally allocated medical resources of the whole hospital, and carried out treatment in different levels and categories. The 88-year-old patient Wei Guoyu was discharged from the hospital accompanied by his family members. The old man suffered from basic diseases such as diabetes and high blood pressure. He was admitted to the hospital due to symptoms such as cough, shortness of breath, and respiratory failure. He was later diagnosed with new crown infection combined with pulmonary fungal infection. After nearly two weeks of active treatment, the old man reached the discharge standard.

Wei Jiong, the family member of the patient:At his age, he can recover so quickly, we would like to thank the central hospital including doctors and nurses. Especially during the New Year, our Chinese traditional festival, the elderly can be discharged from the hospital smoothly and go home to reunite with their families.

Build a security barrier to protect the health of the elderly

During the Spring Festival, the medical staff of the elderly care institutions in Chengdu stick to the front line and do a good job in safety and health protection. From disease prevention and treatment for the elderly, strengthening health monitoring, to timely mental health intervention, and smooth green channels for referrals, we will protect the physical and mental health of the elderly in an all-round way.

You Kezhen, an 88-year-old resident of Chengdu No. 1 Social Welfare Institute, suffered from sudden dyspnea on the night of December 25 last year. He was discovered by a doctor on duty 24 hours a day and was given timely treatment.

Zhao Chenxia, ​​medical rehabilitation doctor of Chengdu No. 1 Social Welfare Institute:We rushed to the scene as soon as we received the notification, performed life monitoring and physical examination on her, made a judgment on her condition, and then immediately gave her oxygen inhalation, nebulization, and infusion to relieve her shortness of breath.

At present, the old man’s condition has basically returned to normal. The average age of the elderly in Chengdu No. 1 Social Welfare Institute is 86 years old, and 80% of the elderly are disabled or have cognitive impairments. In order to ensure that the elderly survive the winter safely, the hospital establishes health records for all elderly people, strengthens daily health monitoring for the elderly with underlying diseases, and increases the amount of medicine reserves, so as to carry out timely and targeted medical treatment for the elderly.

Ren Xiaoqiu, Chief of the Medical Rehabilitation Department of Chengdu No. 1 Social Welfare Institute:Our medical staff are on duty 24 hours a day. Once there is any illness, we will deal with it in time. If it cannot be dealt with, we will contact the higher-level hospital for timely referral. All the elderly in our hospital have completed the vaccination except those with contraindications. We have also prepared sufficient medicines and anti-epidemic materials to protect the health of the elderly.

Chengdu No. 1 Social Welfare Institute is vigorously building an intelligent elderly care platform, promoting intelligent applications such as electronic medical records, nutritional catering, medical testing and services, and guardianship assistance for the elderly, and exploring new ways to organically combine nursing care with medical care to effectively improve the happiness of the elderly. A sense of gain, a sense of security.

Ji Yan, vice president of Chengdu No. 1 Social Welfare Institute:Our hospital has formulated a complete service process and service system. According to the physical condition of the elderly, we will provide corresponding levels of care so that the elderly can spend a safe and peaceful Spring Festival.