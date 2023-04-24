To relieve stress, you need… a sunset – Cover News

Do yoga, walk, read a book? What is the most effective “technique” to combat stress? The answer would be incredibly simple: watch a sunset. Watching the sun go down on the horizon can be a transcendent experience; there is nothing better than finding yourself contemplating the beauty of a sunrise or even more of a sunset. Recent studies suggest that sunsets are among the most beautiful transient meteorological phenomena of the day, and for this reason they are considered among the most intense and exciting moments. In particular, the “therapeutic” efficacy of the sunset is underlined by a recent research published in the Washington Post. Nature, and the spectacle of the sun rising or setting in a specific way, is in fact a very valid anti-stress.

A show that relaxes

Research has also established that watching a sunrise or sunset reduces stress and increases positive feelings. It would even be an even more powerful effect than what we would get by observing works of art or touching images on our computer screensaver. Alex Smalley, lead author of the study and a PhD candidate at the University of Exeter in England, points out that the beauty of a sunset can often make us forget our worries. “Awe is generally a difficult feeling to evoke,” said Smalley. However, “feelings of awe can also improve mood, increase positive emotions and decrease stress,” says the Washington Post. Sunrises and sunsets immediately give a sense of peace and relief.

More positive effects in autumn and winter

However, we must also consider the aspects that influence the vision of a sunset. According to the Washington Post, “Summer is a critical time to see sunsets” because there is often an increase in air pollution. The best period is instead during autumn and winter, when the air is cleaner and clearer. Clouds can also affect the final result by further reflecting sunlight off the ground. Everything changes quickly and in a few minutes you can witness the transformation of the sky. It is precisely this mutability that makes the show fascinating. And if the sunsets are lost together with the sunrises, what happens? It’s not easy to catch the right moment. Also because these are “very ephemeral” moments, so much so that even by observing their nuances they change over the course of minutes if not seconds. So predicting a creepy and unrepeatable sunset is neither easy nor programmable. You have to know how to seize the moment … the right one.