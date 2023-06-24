To restore the IMF program we have to fix our house, Maleeha Lodhi

Saturday June 24, 2023, 3:56 am

Islamabad (UMT News) Former diplomat Maleeha Lodhi has said that we have to put our house in order to restore the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program.

Speaking on a private TV program, he said that the answer to the economic crisis is economic and not diplomatic. Political leaders blame their incompetence on others or accuse them of conspiracy.

The former diplomat added that if the Ministry of Finance is so incompetent that it cannot implement economic goals, diplomacy will yield no solution.

Maleeha Lodhi said that if there is geopolitics, why does the finance minister meet the American ambassador.

