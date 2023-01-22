Julian Andres Santa

Deportivo Pereira formalized his new reinforcement on the attack front for the competitions of this 2023. It is about the striker born in San Andrés, Ángelo Rodríguez, who arrives from Deportivo Cali where he was champion in 2021. The player already wore a pair of training sessions with Matecaña, finalizing details to be able to establish his connection to the rojiamarillo.

Through a video posted on the club’s social networks, this was stated by the new Matecaña: “I am happy to reach the Colombian champion, the Grande Matecaña, I hope to meet expectations, obviously from my experience, I hope I contribute many goals and much joy . We hope to leave my name high in this great club and to the fans a hug and we are waiting for you here”.

Dand great experience

Angelo Jose Rodriguez Henry

Age: 33 years

Position: Front

Right foot

Career: Atlético Nacional, Real Cartagena, Alianza Petrolera, Universidad Autónoma, Envigado, Independiente Medellín, Deportes Tolima, Minnesota United FC and Deportivo Cali.

Titles won: Colombian League with Nacional in 2011-I; With Deportes Tolima in 2018-I and Deportivo Cali in 2021-I.

Their numbers in 2022

The man from San Andres played 29 games for the Colombian League with Deportivo Cali in 2022, starting 23 of them and entering six for a total of 2079 minutes and scored six goals: Jaguares, two against Alianza Petrolera, two against Unión Magdalena and one against patriots. In addition, for the Colombia Cup he was in two commitments for the same number of scores against Fortaleza.

He comes from playing Libertadores

Continuing with his numbers from last year, at the international level he played the Copa Libertadores with the ‘Azucareros’, playing four times against the following rivals: Boca Juniors, Corinthians in Brazil, Always Ready and a return match against the Brazilians in Cali.

Without a doubt, Rodríguez will be a key player in the debut of Deportivo Pereira in the Copa Libertadores, having experience of 16 presentations between this contest and the Copa Sudamericana, where he precisely scored his first goal on February 25, 2020, with the triumph of the Vallunos. as visitors by a score of 1-3 against River Plate in Asunción, Paraguay.

His best scoring season

In 2017 playing for Deportes Tolima, Ángelo Rodríguez had his best goalscoring season, scoring 13 goals in 29 games, accumulated in 2165 minutes. The following season he scored six times and the ‘Vinotinto y Oro’ became league champion.

Champion with Deportivo Cali

His second Colombian League title (the first was won with Nacional in 2011 with little participation) was obtained with Deportivo Cali in the first half of 2021. Throughout that year he scored seven goals, added to the six he scored the previous year with the green shirt.

Experience in the United States

His good time at Deportes Tolima allowed him to make the leap to foreign soccer where he was hired by Minnesota United FC, playing the 2018 and 2019 season, scoring a total of nine goals to return the following year to national soccer with Deportivo Cali.

There are already 14 new faces in the Matecaña

Larry Angle. Steering wheel

Edison Restrepo. Defending

Santiago Ruiz. Defending

Eber Moreno. Defending

Kevin Aladesanmi. Forward

Geisson Perea. Defending

Diego Hernandez. Defending

Thomas Gutierrez. Defending

Johan Bocanegra. Extreme

Kevin Palacios. Extreme

Yesús Cabrera. creative flyer

Arley Rodriguez. Forward

Aldair Quintana. Archer

Angelo Rodriguez. Forward