To see the Caucasus and die is not a phrase. Azerbaijan is full of contrasts Conversations | .a week

where did the idea to create a collection of Azerbaijani short stories Sari gelin come from?

Around 2015, I started communicating and cooperating with Azerbaijan. I started getting to know this country. I realized that not only for me, but also for the Czech reader, this extremely interesting, rich area with a long tradition is basically completely unknown.

In those days, I already had editorial cooperation with the former ambassador of the Czech Republic to the Republic of Korea, Jaroslav Olša. Together we edited a set of modern Czech short stories for the Korean edition. That inspired me. The fact that I communicated with the director of the Karolinum publishing house Petr Való also worked in my favor. He admitted that it would fit into his longer-term editorial plans – they were just starting a series of anthologies of world literature.

However, everything was decided by my repeated experience teaching Czech in Azerbaijan. I teach Czech not only to Czech students, but also to foreign students. The former deputy ambassador of the Czech Republic in Baku, Petr Vágner, checked me with the Azerbaijan State Translation Center in Baku. Thus began a journey that lasted five to six years.

the anthology is a selection from Azerbaijani prose of the last century. Why did you focus only on this period?

It was clear to me that we cannot historically cover the entire period of the existence of the Azerbaijani short story, so we rather focused on modern prose, the 20th century should have been the focus. We had nothing to build on at all – examples of Azerbaijani works translated into Czech directly from Azerbaijani were almost absent. But works translated from Russian were published. But I wanted a direct translation into Czech. That’s it Sari gelin unique. It is the first book that was completely translated from Azerbaijani into Czech.

so how did the selection of short stories go if you don’t know the language in which they are written?

We did not have the opportunity to choose them ourselves, because we would have to reach for foreign anthologies prepared for another reader. We wanted it to be aimed at the Czech reader. It was quite difficult. We consulted the Azerbaijan State Translation Center in Baku. It prepares similar publications for different languages ​​and cultures. They offered us a selection of renowned authors who, in their opinion, should represent Azerbaijani culture. We more or less accepted it. We chose twenty-two short stories, three of which were written by women writers. The creation represents several generations of the last 100 years. The oldest short story – Lamb – is from 1914 and the youngest was published after 2010.

Archive of Ivana Bozděchová

Our task for the center was to prepare a representative selection for the Czech reader. One of the difficult things was that we received titles continuously. In the end, we managed to compile a selection representing Azerbaijani works of the pre-Soviet, Soviet and briefly post-Soviet periods. They are short stories that more or less belong to the middle stream of local literature. The center chose authors who supported each regime and were, metaphorically speaking, neutral. The entire anthology contains medallions for all writers so that the reader can read something about them.