To stabilize the market, JP Morgan will buy First Republic Bank

AS A fact that will help stabilize the banking sector, the manager of JP Morgan described the purchase by that bank of the First Republic Bank, which was seized by the United States authorities.

San Francisco-based First Republic Bank is under severe pressure following the March bankruptcies of regional banks Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, which sparked fears of contagion to the rest of the system and rocked financial markets.

This is the second largest bank in terms of assets to collapse in US history, after the failure of Washington Mutual in 2008, excluding investment banks such as Lehman Brothers.

The First Republic failed to come up with a viable bailout plan, revealing last week that it had lost more than $100 billion in deposits in the first quarter, sending its shares tumbling.

The authorities tried to come up with a rescue plan.

The federal government intervened through the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the US Treasury, which contacted six banks last week to probe their interest in buying First Republic’s assets, a source said. to AFP who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The FDIC, the regulator in charge of guaranteeing bank deposits, reported on Monday that it adopted the measure to protect the accounts.

“To protect depositors, the FDIC will enter into a takeover agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association, Columbus, Ohio, to assume all deposits and substantially all of First Republic Bank’s assets.” the regulator said in a statement.

This federal agency estimated that the cost of covering First Republic’s losses will amount to about $13 billion.

snowball effect

As part of the agreement reached early Monday morning, the California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation (DFPI) appointed the FDIC as receiver of First Republic, which will be sold immediately to JPMorgan Chase.

JPMorgan will assume “all deposits, includingtwo uninsured, and most active,” the DFPI reported.

On Monday all 84 First Republic offices in eight states will open as affiliates of JPMorgan Chase Bank, according to the FDIC.

“Our government invited us and others to step up and we did,” JPMorgan Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said in a statement following the announcement.

The authorities’ acquisition and sale of the bank comes two months after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, which caused a snowball effect of alarm among investors who feared for the health of the banking sector in the United States and Europe.

The New York regional entity Signature Bank collapsed a few days after Silicon Valley.

Amid the stock market turmoil, Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse became a high-profile victim when it was forced by regulators to merge with rival UBS after a stock market crash.