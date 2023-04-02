The advice to stay hydrated is one of the best for your health.

In addition to constituting between 55 and 60 percent of the human body, water is a necessary component for the proper functioning of our body.

For example, it is essential to maintain the lubrication of the joints so that the cells can feed themselves and control body temperature. Most of the functions of the organism can be carried out practically.

But what does it really mean to stay hydrated?

Although thirst is the most obvious way our bodies tell us that we need to drink more water, it may not be enough as it is an indicator that worsens with age and is not always the best option. each trustworthy.

In the lamina terminalis, a region of the brain, scientists believe a mechanism called thirst takes place. Despite being dehydrated, animals could be made to avoid water by manipulating the lamina terminalis, according to a 2015 study published in the journal Nature and conducted by a team of researchers at Columbia University in New York.

The blood-brain barrier, which prevents the invasion of, for example, some types of bacteria, viruses and toxins, does not cover much of the brain’s terminal lamina, which means that many of its cells are not protected by it. «.

As a result, the end foil experiences increased wear over time. “The sensation of thirst varies between people and deteriorates as we age,” Dr. Natalia Dmitrieva, who has just published a study for the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) on the connection, explained to BBC Mundo. between adequate hydration and long life.

Experts also advise making a habit of drinking water because the functionality of the lamina terminalis can decrease, so the best way to stay hydrated, according to Dr. Dmitrieva, is to actively control the amount of fluid we ingest each day.

The US Centers for Disease Control (CDC) recommends doing simple things to get into the habit of drinking more water, such as carrying a water bottle with you all day and filling it, as well as ask for water instead of another drink when dining. outside.

To be well hydrated, it is usually recommended to drink 8 glasses of water a day, although this amount can vary. Based on the latest research on the amount of water needed to maintain a healthy fluid balance, scientists and medical experts developed these recommendations.

However, drinking water is not the only factor in hydration. There are foods, especially fruits and vegetables, whose composition is mostly water and which also help to keep us hydrated.

And food is our main source of electrolytes, which are nutrients like potassium and magnesium needed to maintain hydration in the body because they help control chemical reactions. that take place inside the cells and balance the amount of fluid between the inside and outside of the cells.

Foods like bananas, avocados, and yogurt contain potassium, while spinach and nuts are good sources of magnesium.

There is no substitute for water when it comes to hydration, experts say, although electrolyte drinks can help in some situations, such as when electrolyte loss occurs rapidly during physical activity or during illness.