To support entrepreneurs, Empropaz will visit several municipalities of Cauca – news

Since 2018, the Productive Enterprises for Peace -Empropaz- program has supported more than 9,000 entrepreneurs.

Entrepreneurs from five municipalities in Cauca will have the opportunity to train to develop business skills and have access to financial services by being part of Empropaz, a Bancamía program, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) in Colombia , the World Corporation of Women Colombia and the World Corporation of Women Medellín/De Mis Manos.

Empropaz is an initiative that, since 2018, has benefited 9,112 people in areas affected by violence and poverty, providing personalized support, training and financing facilities to make business ideas come true or strengthen those that are underway.

During the month of May, the program that has transformed the lives of entrepreneurs in 92 municipalities of the country, opens a call in the department of Cauca for the inhabitants of the municipalities of Piendamó, Caloto, Caldono, El Tambo and Moraleshave an idea to develop or already have a productive unit in operation, 10 months or less in operation.

Those interested may attend in the following municipalities and dates:

Municipality: Piendamó

⮚ Day: Wednesday, May 17.

⮚ Place: Auditorium of the Coexistence Center, in front of the hospital.

⮚ Hora: 2:00 p.m. a 5:00 p.m.

Municipality: Caloto

⮚ Day: Wednesday, May 17.

⮚ Place: Toez Reservation.

⮚ Hora: 9:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m.

Municipality: Caldono

⮚ Day: Thursday, May 18

⮚ Place: Ceres Foundation in Monterilla.

⮚ Hora: 2:00 p.m. a 4:00 p.m.

Municipality: El Tambo

⮚ Day: Friday, May 19

⮚ Place: Shake yourself in the CIC, in the municipal seat

⮚ Hora: 9:00 a.m. a 2:00 p.m.

Municipality: Morales

⮚ Day: Friday, May 19

⮚ Place: Salón Sácudete.

⮚ Hora: 9:00 a.m. a 12:00 p.m.