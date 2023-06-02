To the food industry, Invima provides peace of mind regarding the process of depletion of labels – news

Products with unresolved requests may continue on the market until the respective administrative act is issued.

The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) reports that between December 2022 and February 2023, approximately 5,200 out-of-stock procedures for packaged or packaged food labels for human consumption were received, which have been being evacuated; however, due to the high number of procedures filed, it is estimated that for the entry into force of Resolution 810 of 2020, that is, on June 14, 2023, there will still be requests for depletion of labels in the process of being resolved.

In this regard, the Invima Food and Beverage Department announced that in the case of food with unresolved or pending applications, said products can remain on the market while a substantive response is given by the Institute through the respective act. administrative.

To check the status of the procedures, you can search for the authorizations resolved by the health registry at the link Online Procedures System – Public Consultations (invima.gov.co).

The resolution number by which the exhaustion request was resolved will be reflected in the observations box.

By virtue of the foregoing and understanding that there is a transition period, Invima recommends that interested parties carry out the corresponding review through the entity’s platform.