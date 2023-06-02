Home » To the food industry, Invima provides peace of mind regarding the process of depletion of labels – news
News

To the food industry, Invima provides peace of mind regarding the process of depletion of labels – news

by admin
To the food industry, Invima provides peace of mind regarding the process of depletion of labels – news

Products with unresolved requests may continue on the market until the respective administrative act is issued.

The National Institute for Food and Drug Surveillance (Invima) reports that between December 2022 and February 2023, approximately 5,200 out-of-stock procedures for packaged or packaged food labels for human consumption were received, which have been being evacuated; however, due to the high number of procedures filed, it is estimated that for the entry into force of Resolution 810 of 2020, that is, on June 14, 2023, there will still be requests for depletion of labels in the process of being resolved.

In this regard, the Invima Food and Beverage Department announced that in the case of food with unresolved or pending applications, said products can remain on the market while a substantive response is given by the Institute through the respective act. administrative.



To check the status of the procedures, you can search for the authorizations resolved by the health registry at the link Online Procedures System – Public Consultations (invima.gov.co).

The resolution number by which the exhaustion request was resolved will be reflected in the observations box.

By virtue of the foregoing and understanding that there is a transition period, Invima recommends that interested parties carry out the corresponding review through the entity’s platform.

See also  The supply of live pigs in the market is guaranteed, and prices may gradually fall - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Liaocheng, Shandong: Wheat covered with Longhuang “Three Summers”...

Leading children in the Cordillera Kids – breaking...

Gasoline in Colombia will rise $600 in June:...

Excavations in Kropp: “Could advance our history by...

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar and the Mastercard...

US electricity market tightly regulated: downgrade for utility...

Song Zhiyong: Building the Soul with Learning, Enhancing...

The Institut Pasteur de Dakar and the Mastercard...

So far this year, the Boyacá Police have...

Curt Fraser becomes the new assistant coach

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy