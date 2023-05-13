To the happiness of the children, Vaca Lola arrives at the Teatro Colón, with her great musical work – news

She is accompanied by her fun friends from the farm, with songs, dances and a light show.

Lola the cowWithout a doubt, she has become the most important children’s artist of the moment. He has positioned himself as an unforgettable character, not only in the minds of parents and adults who grew up with his music, but also daily captivating boys and girls through his series and videos on YouTube, which have reached more than four billion views. reproductions.

Due to its great popularity, ‘La Vaca Lola, an adventure in Las Nubes‘, arrive at Teatro Colón in Bogotá, on May 27 and 28, 2023, to entertain the little ones and the whole family. This is a Colombian production of the Editorial Record Label Toy Singing, Recognized for being an ally for preschool-age families. Through entertaining children’s songs and videos available on his YouTube channel, which already has 27 million subscribers.

The play takes place in ‘Las Nubes’, the happiest farm in the world, where La Vaca Lola and her friends live, York, the neat little pig, Hank, the vain rooster, Fritta, the hen who dreams of flying, and Rico, a donkey. very smart, who are always up for fun. However, the harmony in the farm ‘Las Nubes’ ends when an evil explorer, Mr. Melo, arrives in search of a lost treasure that is hidden in the farm.

Lola the cow and his friends will live great adventures and will only be able to save their home, if their friendship, union, trust and forgiveness are stronger than ambition. Will the evil Melo manage to take over ‘The Clouds’? Will Lola Cow save her farm and the home of all her friends? All the answers will be resolved in this great story.

This incredible work has live voices interacting with the public and with the best songs, new and traditional from Toy Cantando, such as: ‘La Vaca Lola’, ‘A ram Sam Sam’ ‘Lola Baila con su Cola’, ‘ Little Birds to Fly’, ‘La Gallina Turuleca’, ‘Baby Shark’, ‘Chuchuwa’ ‘I’m a Cup’, among many others.

‘La Vaca Lola, an adventure in Las Nubes‘ provides a sensory and auditory experience in the universe of the most famous cow in the world, with a great audiovisual technological commitment. By means of animations reproduced on LED screens, which provoke realistic sensations of a natural environment in the viewer, creating harmony between the actors, art, lighting and stage design.