Liliana Cardona Marín

On Sunday, March 5, the Santiago Londoño theater was celebrating, already 33 years of service as the quintessential cultural space of Pereira. At this age his mature age began and thus, as it happens with people, it already denotes that he needs tinsmithing and painting, as is popularly said. That is precisely the good news offered by Johanna Romero Zapata, director of Scenarios of the Ministry of Culture, because the studies for $140 million carried out during 2021 and 2022 for the renovation that the venue needs were completed.

The last remodeling was in 2012 and in 2014 the most recent modernization took place. At this time the agenda is open to the public, because first they had to ensure their own spaces for the samples of the training schools of the Secretariat, since there are 8,000 students who show their learning in music, dance, theater, visual arts and choir to the public in Santiago Londoño.

The diagnosis

In the case of the roof, which will be the closest, the Ministry of Culture is already in the bidding process and it will be done in phases, so as not to interrupt cultural activity. Despite its age, it is a theater that meets the characteristics and requirements that businessmen or artists bring. The issue is that 33 years ago there were no regulations regarding the number of people (873 people) and plumbing areas that fell short, for example. It is also necessary to renew the seating, expand the dressing rooms and renew the façade, which will give it more impact as a city. In the electrical part, because for sure, the lights of the Theater are still halogen and a while ago they should have been changed to LED, these would enter the equipment process within the theatrical mechanics.

“In the Theater there are other spaces such as the Chamber Theater with capacity for 120 people and the Carlos Drews Castro room, which is already 17 years old,” explains Romero Zapata, the director is also aware that in the time that this administration has left, Not all the works are finished, but the important thing is to keep it rolling so that there is continuity in the other mayor’s office.

Attention pereiranos!

Citizens are invited to show a little sense of belonging every time they attend Santiago Londoño, because although there is a ban on food, after performances they perceive a lot of trash and misuse of the seats.

Who was Santiago Londoño Londoño?

He was a doctor from Pereira who donated the radiotherapy equipment to the San Jorge Hospital and created the Liga Contra el Cáncer. He was a member of the Amigos del Arte society that promoted numerous cultural expressions in the city. His commitment and civic spirit were decisive for the construction of a theater that allowed citizens to enjoy great events and shows.

Outstanding

Thursday March 30 will be the official celebration at 7:00 pm, with free admission to the concert of the Pereira Symphonic Band, which will have a Vallenato theme.

Cipher

$7,000 million, is the approximate value of the adjustments.

Given

The theater has an area of ​​3,045 square meters distributed over four levels.