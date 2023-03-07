Mohamed Envy

For me, writing about the Algerian regime and its mouthpieces and elites no longer has any taste or pleasure. From a personal point of view, it is a waste of time and effort that can be invested in other areas that the reader may benefit from. However, these people, with their foolishness, drag me into interacting with them, although I know that arguing with a fool is a kind of absurdity.

But silence about foolishness becomes, sometimes, costly and cause for regret. To let a fool mess with your interests is also a kind of foolishness. Therefore, I decided to address the mouthpieces of the regime and its elites, despite my conviction that the level of stupidity and idleness of these people is very advanced. Why not, when they have imbibed rancor, hatred, hatred, and hostility to Morocco, along with stupidity and servility, from their system.

Therefore, we are not surprised, we in Morocco, that you, you foolish trumpets and elites, are more stupid than the regime of your country, which charged you decades ago against our country until the “Marouk” became your eternal complex. This is what causes you great and chronic psychological troubles. Especially since you are suffering from an identity crisis in front of a neighbor whose roots are deep in history, and the fragrance of its civilization exudes all the components of its originality and nobility, and this fragrance perfumes its present, which you have no precedent for. It surpassed you by light years, even though it has neither oil nor gas, while your country has enormous energy resources that bring hundreds of billions of dollars to the state treasury. However, your state is bankrupt and unable to provide the basic daily needs of the Algerian citizen. This is confirmed by the daily, long-hour queues. Perhaps this citizen will braid a gas bottle, an oil bottle, a can of milk, a bag of flour, or a share of potatoes, onions, lentils, and so on. Therefore, Algeria deserves the name of the country «Tabouristan».

You, you morons, are still in the stage of self-affirmation, and you do so in very miserable ways that show your ignorance and shamelessness; Which makes you ridiculed and mocked by the elites of many countries. By trying to prove yourself, once by denying the historical reality, and at other times, by stealing the heritage of others, you place your country in the rank of a bastard state.

Historians confirm through their published books and research that Algeria as a state and nation did not exist before 1962; And you insist on denying this fact, and you make up a history for you that does not exist except in your imagination; As for historical sources and documents, it is not present. You established the world and did not make it sit down in recent years following the statement of “Emmanuel Macron” about the fact of the establishment of the Algerian state in 1962. He did not go beyond repeating what was said by the former French President “Charles de Gaulle” during whose reign the referendum of self-determination was organized in French Algeria, as it was called then.

Today, the distinguished Moroccan researcher, Dr. Abdel Fattah Naoum, calls it the African France, on the grounds that Algeria is controlled by the “cabarets” of France. We challenge you to publish the “Evian Agreement” or any document proving Algeria’s independence from France; We also challenge you to provide one tangible evidence of the existence of a state called Algeria before 1962, whether by presenting an old currency bearing this name, or by providing historical documents proving this existence. As for the theft of Morocco’s heritage – and “Khenchelta” (from Khenchela; an Algerian town) with all brazenness and impudence, as you did with zellij, caftans, couscous, tagines, folk art (shooting slaves, for example), Al-Asri and other ancient Moroccan heritage – it is an insult and a stigma, not in the forehead of the “spiky” only; Rather, it is in the forehead of the Algerian state with all its components. The riders mentioned this scandal, which has become on every tongue (a scandal with skulls!!!), except for you, for it is a source of pride and honor. And you should know, O foolish thieves, that “the garments of people’s belongings are naked.”

In view of the foregoing, I personally am not surprised by you, the elites of the failed regime, whether you are affiliated with the media or the cultural field, the academic field, and others. You are elites who have lost consciousness and have been robbed of the power of discrimination. Therefore, your insolence has no limit and no internal deterrent. If the matter reaches an academic researcher to the point of claiming that the city of Fez (the scientific capital of the Kingdom of Morocco), in which the oldest university in the world is located, was built by Algeria, or that the latter used to extend to the Moulouya River and that Oujda is Algerian, and other nonsense and childishness such as the claim of sports media that Algeria is more deserving of the title of “Lions of the Atlas” or of “Teboune’s” claim that the argan tree is found in Tindouf; All this provides conclusive evidence that the pen is lifted from you, just as it is lifted, legally, from every fool. Your president, in his recent media appearance, has given enough evidence of the foolishness and folly of the Algerian regime. And how is it that you are not at the miserable level that we described above, when the head of the “barn” claims that the revolution in Greece, Portugal and Spain (and he only needed to mention the French revolution to complete the splendor) started from Algeria, and that the latter was the cradle of European democracies? Who will believe this nonsense? Is this not foolishness in and of itself?

What you are doing, you fools, of stealing everything that is Moroccan, exposes you to the world who knows Morocco very well, and knows its history and civilization; Which makes you an object of ridicule and sarcasm. You have made Algeria the laughing stock of the world. Your lies, you and your regime, are scandalous and disgusting, and your attack on Morocco’s history, heritage and civilization is morally, legally and legally condemned.

In sum, you and your country’s regime must know that your attempt to obstruct Morocco’s march or to catch up with it and compete with it will only increase your suffering psychologically and financially, and your people will only increase poverty and misery despite the enormous wealth that their country abounds with. The rest is known to the plain and the bad.

Meknes on March 4, 2023