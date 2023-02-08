A guarantee judge imposed a measure restricting freedom in the prison against Jonathan Alexander Quesada Yate, who, apparently, is responsible for the homicide of a 65-year-old man, registered in the Primero de Mayo neighborhood of the Huilense capital.

The 27-year-old today prosecuted, on November 14, 2022, would have intimidated a minor with a firearm in order to steal his motorcycle without success, since people from the sector, including the deceased today, tried to defend him .

Quesada Yate would have activated a firearm against the victim, who had a machete in his possession trying to help the minor. The elderly person received a blow to the chest that caused a heart injury.

In an indictment hearing held this February 8, the Prosecutor’s Office charged the defendant as the alleged co-perpetrator of the crimes of aggravated homicide, manufacturing, trafficking, carrying or possession of aggravated firearms and attempted aggravated robbery. He did not accept the charges leveled.

It should be noted that the man is deprived of his liberty in jail after being captured on January 27 and prosecuted for allegedly robbing a person in the Alberto Galindo neighborhood of Neiva (Huila).