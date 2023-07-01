To the sound of bambucos, pasillo and rumba, Huila danced

The heart of the department of Huila beats to the beat of culture, folklore and tradition. This is how the Departmental Meeting of Adults of Traditional Bambuco and Pasillo ‘Luis Carlos ‘Pipa’ Prada’, and Rumba Campesina ‘Álvaro Trujillo Cuenca’ was experienced.

By: Andrea Ramirez.

As every year, the square of the ‘José Eustasio Rivera’ convention center, in the city of Neiva, was the scene of the vibrant Departmental Meeting of Adults of Bambuco Tradicional and Pasillo ‘Luis Carlos Pipa’ Prada’, as well as the Rumba Campesina ‘Álvaro Trujillo Cuenca’, two folkloric events that remind us of the importance of keeping our traditions alive, and of leaving a cultural legacy for the new generations.

These days, the department of Huila has become the cultural epicenter par excellence, where traditional music and opita folk customs take center stage in the various events that both locals and visitors can enjoy within the framework of the Bambuco Festival in Saint John and Saint Peter.

To the rhythm of the traditional bambuco, the elderly from the municipalities of Neiva and La Argentina captivated the public with their skill in the interpretation of this dance that has transcended over generations. With grace and mastery, they demonstrated their deep knowledge of this cultural expression rooted in history and rooted in the identity of the region.

With an enthusiastic audience, the departmental meeting was held, in which 27 couples participated, delighting the attendees in the modalities of traditional bambuco, dance of the Huilense corridor ‘Luis Carlos Pipa Prada’, and country music dance, with their captivating presentations. Neiva, La Argentina, La Plata, Aipe, Gigante, Yaguará and Baraya, were represented on stage by talented participants who made the audience vibrate, dance and remember.

The departmental meetings that take place within the framework of the Bambuco Festival in San Juan and San Pedro in its 62nd version, are part of the great cultural programming in which it is possible to link the participation of all the municipalities in these different dances that are so representative of our department, taking into account that they link children, youth and adults who have been prepared thanks to the training schools that are supported by the departmental government.

The Secretary of Departmental Culture, Nelcy Tovar Trujillo, referred to the realization of this great event. “The Cesar Marino Andrade departmental dance meeting had the participation of 10 artistic groups from different municipalities, and later the traditional bambuco meeting of the Huilense corridor and peasant rumba in the adult modality, we had an important reception in this scenario that is precisely the square of the José Eustacio Rivera convention center”.

Beatriz Vargas, a member of the BDX art studio academy, spoke about the presentation planned by her group for this meeting. “Today we have brought a very traditional proposal, and for us it is very gratifying because with that we are showing that we still have our traditions and roots, since the meeting deserves it. Thank you very much to all the audience, as you have noticed it has been very well received and for us it is very important not only to have the first place but also that people have felt identified with the traditions.”

Likewise, the peasant rumba was also the center of attraction in this departmental meeting, where several municipalities were present with their representatives. “We have really belonged to the dance group individually, at the time we joined the same dance group last year and we found the call to participate in the meeting, we applied and won in the youth category, this year they returned and opened the call and we apply in the adult category because of our age and we pass. It’s cool and also interesting because it helps young people and adults from neighboring municipalities to participate and above all to make themselves known, so it’s a very nice way to open our doors, especially to those of us who do these dance and cultural activities.” stated Ana María Pachón Narváez, participant from the municipality of Yaguará for rural rumba in the adult modality.

