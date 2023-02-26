Home News To the “witch” prison for the murder of a woman in the “healing” procedure
News

To the “witch” prison for the murder of a woman in the “healing” procedure

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation obtained an insurance measure in a prison against Martín Rangel Londoño Jaramillo, alias Hoyito or El Brujo de Liborina, as the person allegedly responsible for the murder of a 31-year-old woman in the municipality of Sopetrán (Antioquia).

The events investigated occurred in the rural area of ​​the aforementioned population on the afternoon of September 16, 2021, when the person investigated, in the middle of a healing ritual, would have anointed the victim with a flammable liquid based on alcohol, sulfur and camphor.

According to the investigation, the accused today apparently set fire to a portion of the substance that was on the floor, but the flames reached the woman, mother of four minor children.

The Prosecutor’s Office established that, apparently, the affected person had to put out the flames by herself, in front of the indifferent gaze of the alleged perpetrator. It was further evidenced that the alleged sorcerer would have opposed the victim’s family transferring her to a hospital for medical attention and recommended treating her wounds with some plants.

The woman died a week later in a care center in the capital of Antioquia due to the severity of the burns that affected 70% of her body surface.

Londoño Jaramillo, 56, was captured by the National Police and did not agree to the charges that the Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the crime of homicide with eventual intent.

